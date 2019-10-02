"Drink for Pink" Breast Cancer Fund Raising Beer Introduced

Bald Man Brewing's "Spirit In The Sky" Strawberry Rhubarb Ale in Select Retailers Now.

Eagan, MN, October 02, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Today Bald Man Brewing, Inc. announced immediate availability of their "Drink for Pink" Breast Cancer Fund Raising Beer under the "Spirit In The Sky" brand name. This is a Strawberry Rhubarb Blonde Ale which has a nice pink hue and raises funds for The Breast Cancer Education Association (BCEA) one pint at a time.

“Spirit In The Sky Ale has a nice subtle sweet taste with a bit of a tart ending that folks really enjoy drinking especially since they are consuming this beer for a great cause during breast cancer awareness month!” said Daniel Jacobs, President & Co-Founder of Bald man Brewing.

Select restaurants in the Twin Cities are joining this "Drink for Pink" campaign. Old Chicago, Wild Bill’s, Mason Jar, Babe’s Music Bar, St. Paul Tap, Doolittle’s (Eagan), Bald Man Brewing Taproom and others are donating 50 cents or more per pint on sales of this popular brew.

“Last Year was the first year of 'Drink for Pink' Strawberry Rhubarb Blonde Ale being sold in the Bald Man Brewing Taproom and in all the local Old Chicago stores. We stocked all locations for a months’ worth of sales of this beer, but it sold out in all locations after only 10 days as the demand was much larger for this than we ever anticipated. This year we have produced much more this brew so our Breast Cancer Charity (BCEA) will benefit from this campaign even more,” said Jacobs. Look for this pink beer in stores near you.

Founded in 2016, Bald Man Brewing, Inc. is a local micro-brewery in Eagan, MN. They self-distribute their Artisan Craft Beers to select Twin Cities liquor stores and restaurants.

The Breast Cancer Education Association is a Minnesota non-profit organization who’s mission is to educate the community by providing support and information about breast cancer detection, diagnosis, treatment and survivorship.

Bald Man Brewing, Inc. and Spirit in the Sky are registered trademarks of Bald Man Brewing. Other companies and organizations listed above also have registered trademarks.

