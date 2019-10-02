Process Technology Garden Designated as Monarch Waystation Habitat

"Process Technology Butterfly Oasis" designated as official Monarch Waystation number 26332.

Willoughby, OH, October 02, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Process Technology's Butterfly Oasis is now an official Monarch Waystation Habitat.

Designing the surrounding landscape was an important factor during the construction of the new Process Technology Corporate Headquarters and Product Development Facility in Willoughby, OH.

Understanding the positive effects of bringing nature into corporate campus design Head of Strategy, Sid Srivastava, emphasized nectar-rich plants, grasses, and trees that would mature into a tranquil suburban nature retreat for employees when creating the Process Technology company gardens. "We wanted a place where people would want to work. That allows people to feel at home and connect with nature. We selected plants that are evergreen as well as many floral varieties known to attract birds and butterflies," said Srivastava.

Now butterflies, birds, and plants flourish on the Process Technology grounds. So much so that, Accounting Supervisor Jennifer Baker submitted the area she frequents for lunch as an official Monarch Waystation with Monarch Watch. "Every species has a specific purpose of helping maintain our ecosystem. The biodiversity that monarch waystations create is not only beautiful but is essential to monarch conservation and migration. I love working for a company that understands the importance of caring for the environment."

Baker's enthusiasm and action in support of the habitat proved fruitful. On September 3, 2019, Monarch Watch designated the aptly named "Process Technology Butterfly Oasis" as Monarch Waystation number 26332. Monarch Waystation gardens are required to be at least 100 square feet, contain milkweed and nectar plants, provide adequate shelter, and follow specific habitat management guidelines. The garden can found on the Monarch Watch website.

Contact Information:

Process Technology

Erin Giddings

440-974-1300

Contact via Email

https://www.processtechnology.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/795912

Press Release Distributed by PR.com