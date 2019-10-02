American Company Releases AngelHair Mask in Asia

Santa Barbara, CA, October 02, 2019 --(PR.com)-- California-based company releases its product - AngelHair mask online in Asia. Philippines will be the first country where the product can be purchased, but within a couple of weeks AngelHair will be available in most of the Asian countries. According to the distributor's official website the mask will be sold at discounted price for a limited period of time. AngelHair is a beauty-oriented company manufacturing body and hair care products, suitable for frequent use.

About the product:

AngelHair is a gentle nourishing hair mask that helps moisturize dry hair and restores its shine and vitality. By protecting the hair follicles from the damaging effects of cold weather, sun and pollution, AngelHair works to prevent hair loss and hair thinning. At the same time, it also nourishes and hydrates the hair from roots to tips.

Thanks to the mixture of herbs and vitamins that boost hair growth and revitalize dry ends, AngelHair mask not only works as a shield against external damage, but it also strengthens the hair roots and prevents hair fall.

AngelHair mask is a natural complex of nutrients with many benefits for the hair. Product's full list of ingredients include sweet flag extract, argan oil, coconut oil, acorus extract, cinnamon oil, chamomile extract, Vitamins A and E. All these compounds, mixed in the right proportions, hydrate and nourish the hair roots, prevent hair loss, renew the hair structure, and deliver strength and natural shine.

AngelHair company will continue to expand its business within the borders of Asia, as well as across the world.

Contact Information:

AngelHair Mask

Victoria Martin

302-319-9302

Contact via Email

www.angelhairmask.com

