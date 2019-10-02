Durante Rentals Appoints Liam J. Harrington as Chief Operating Officer

Mt. Vernon, NY, October 02, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Durante Rentals announced the appointment of Liam J. Harrington as its Chief Operating Officer. Liam joins Durante Rentals with over eight years of experience in the equipment rental industry, previously working for two multi-billion dollar companies currently in the RER Top 10. Most recently, Liam spent three years as a senior vice president at a $15 billion transportation and logistics company.

“My passion has always been in the equipment rental business and I am very excited to be returning to this industry,” said Liam. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for the founders that built this truly entrepreneurial and innovative company. I believe this is just the beginning for Durante Rentals as we embark upon this next chapter together with our equity partner Clairvest.”

Liam continued, “We have the best employees, strategic customer relationships and an unmatched brand. Scaling this business is exactly the operational opportunity and challenge that I have been looking for both as an employee and as one of the owners. We are focused on expanding outside of the tri-state market, achieving our eighth-straight selection to the Inc. 5000 list of America’s Fastest Growing Companies and joining the RER Top 50.”

As Chief Operating Officer, Liam will be responsible for managing day-to-day operations, scaling the business to support larger customers, improving profitability and integrating future acquisitions. Liam’s extensive industry knowledge and experience will greatly contribute to Durante’s long-term growth and expansion into new markets.

“We are excited to welcome such a proven executive who brings a wealth of experience to grow our operations and improve the customer experience,” said CEO Anthony Durante. “With Liam heading operations, we are extremely optimistic about our organic and inorganic growth opportunities for the rest of 2019 and beyond,” said Anthony.

Liam has a B.A. in Economics from Stony Brook University, an M.B.A. in Finance from The Ohio State University and a M.S. in Financial Mathematics from the University of Chicago. Liam, his wife Tara, and two children reside in Westchester, NY.

About Durante Rentals

Since 2009, Durante Rentals has been the most dependable name in construction equipment and tool rentals. With locations throughout New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, Durante Rentals geographic footprint continues to expand throughout the tri-state area. Durante rents, sells, and services equipment to a wide range of customers – from highway, bridge, stadium, homebuilder and landscaper contractors to movie studios, art galleries, municipalities and sporting venues. For more information about Durante Rentals, visit www.duranterentals.com or call 1-800-DURANTE.

Contact:

Adam A. Zunic

Durante Rentals, LLC

azunic@duranterentals.com

1-800-DURANTE (800-387-2683)

www.duranterentals.com

Contact Information:

Durante Rentals

Adam Zunic

718-697-6969

Contact via Email

www.duranterentals.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/795952

Press Release Distributed by PR.com