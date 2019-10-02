ATS and bisco industries Announce New Distribution Partnership

Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc., a leading-edge engineering and manufacturing company focused on the thermal management of electronics, and bisco industries, a premier distributor of electronic components and fasteners used for production in aerospace, communication, computer, fabrication, industrial equipment, instrumentation, marine and military industries, are pleased to announce a new North American distribution partnership.

Norwood, MA, October 02, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS), a leading-edge engineering and manufacturing company focused on the thermal management of electronics, and bisco industries, a premier distributor of electronic components and fasteners used for production in aerospace, communication, computer, fabrication, industrial equipment, instrumentation, marine and military industries, are pleased to announce a new North American distribution partnership.

ATS thermal management products will be available through the bisco industries distribution network, which includes 48 locations across the U.S. and Canada to provide local service and fast delivery to customers across North America.

"bisco industries has partnered with Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc to expand our product offering of thermal management devices," explained Joshua Uhlich, Director of Purchasing at bisco industries. "ATS brings a product offering that complements bisco's current line card and fits strategically with our customer base. One exciting area of focus for ATS is their custom application segment; this is a strength that will offer more product solution opportunities for our customers."

"ATS is excited to take advantage of bisco's more than 40 years of experience and its local presence to reach a variety of industries and new customers," said Karen Prince, Director, Global Distribution at ATS. "Our partnership with bisco industries will allow ATS to quickly respond to the needs of our customers and the markets that we serve."

With its extensive array of off-the-shelf products and industry-leading thermal consulting and design services, ATS provides innovative solutions to meet the electronics industry's toughest thermal challenges. This new distribution partnership provides customers with an additional channel to find ATS products quickly and reliably.

For more information about ATS products or thermal consulting and design services, visit ww.qats.com or contact ATS at ats-hq@qats.com. To learn more about bisco industries and to see its full line card, visit www.biscoind.com.

About Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc.

Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS) is a leading engineering and manufacturing company supplying complete thermal and mechanical packaging solutions, from analysis and testing to final production. ATS provides air and liquid cooling solutions and laboratory-quality thermal instrumentation, as well as thermal design consulting services and training. For more information about ATS, visit www.qats.com or email ats-hq@qats.com.

About bisco industries

bisco industries is a global distributor of electronic components, specialty fasteners, and hardware. bisco leverages relationships with an extensive network of manufacturers to provide clients with superior service. bisco boasts 48 local offices, seven distribution centers, and a full-service e-commerce website. For more information about the products that bisco industries offers, visit www.biscoind.com and for the latest news visit the company blog at www.press.biscoind.com

