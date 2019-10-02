SMB Networks Joins Far-Reaching Initiative to Promote the Awareness of Online Safety and Privacy for National Cybersecurity Awareness Month

SMB Networks announced its commitment to NCSAM by signing up as a Champion and joining a growing global effort to promote the awareness of online safety and privacy. NCSAM is a collaborative effort among many sectors of society. This year's NCSAM theme of "Own IT. Secure IT. Protect IT." encourages everyone to #BeCyberSmart through cybersecurity best practices. SMB Networks specializes in Healthcare IT Support. Founded in 2006, the company serves dozens of medical practices across Connecticut.

New Haven, CT, October 02, 2019 --(PR.com)-- SMB Networks LLC today announced its commitment to National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (NCSAM), held annually in October, by signing up as a Champion and joining a growing global effort to promote the awareness of online safety and privacy. NCSAM is a collaborative effort among businesses, government agencies, colleges and universities, associations, nonprofit organizations and individuals committed to this year’s NCSAM theme of "Own IT. Secure IT. Protect IT." which encourages everyone to #BeCyberSmart through cybersecurity best practices.

We know that cyber crime incidents are not a question of if, but a question of when. This is why SMB Networks is committed to promote and broadcast cyber security awareness and education.

Now in its 16th year, NCSAM continues to build momentum and impact with the ultimate goal of providing all Americans with the information they need to stay safer and more secure online. SMB Networks is proud to support this far-reaching online safety awareness and education initiative which is co-led by the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

“Cybersecurity is important to the success of all businesses and organizations. NCSA is proud to have such a strong and active community helping to encourage proactive behavior and prioritize cybersecurity in their organizations,” said Kelvin Coleman, executive director, NCSA.

For more information about NCSAM 2019 and how to participate in a wide variety of activities, visit staysafeonline.org/ncsam. You can also follow and use the official NCSAM hashtag #BeCyberSmart on social media throughout the month.

About SMB Networks LLC

SMB Networks specializes in Healthcare IT Support. Founded in 2006, the company serves dozens of medical practices across Connecticut. As a specialized managed technology service provider that is committed to cybersecurity, the company requires HIPAA certification for its staff, and includes ongoing risk assessments and training for all clients and their employees as a standard part of all service plans. Peter Verlezza, founder and managing partner of SMB Networks, and a member of the Connecticut Medical Group Management Association Board of Directors, recently co-produced and starred in CYBER CRIME, a Full Feature Documentary Film that takes a deep dive into the world of identity theft, the dark web and web crime. To promote cybersecurity awareness, the documentary is available for free to Amazon Prime members: https://www.amazon.com/Cyber-Crime-10-Leading-Experts/dp/B07VF7FLC2

About National Cybersecurity Awareness Month

NCSAM is designed to engage and educate public- and private-sector partners through events and initiatives with the goal of raising awareness about cybersecurity to increase the resiliency of the nation in the event of a cyber incident. Since the Presidential proclamation establishing NCSAM in 2004, the initiative has been formally recognized by Congress, federal, state and local governments and leaders from industry and academia. This united effort is necessary to maintain a cyberspace that is safer and more resilient and remains a source of tremendous opportunity and growth for years to come. For more information, visit staysafeonline.org/ncsam or niccs.us-cert.gov/national-cybersecurity-awareness-month-2019.

About NCSA

NCSA is the nation’s leading nonprofit, public-private partnership promoting cybersecurity and privacy education and awareness. NCSA works with a broad array of stakeholders in government, industry and civil society. NCSA’s primary partners are the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and NCSA’s Board of Directors, which includes representatives from ADP; American Express; Bank of America; CDK Global, LLC; CertNexus; Cisco; Cofense; Comcast Corporation; Eli Lilly and Company; ESET North America; Facebook; Google; Infosec; Intel Corporation; Marriott International; Mastercard; Microsoft Corporation; Mimecast; NXP Semiconductors; Proofpoint; Raytheon; Symantec Corporation; Trend Micro, Inc.; Uber: U.S. Bank; Visa and Wells Fargo. NCSA’s core efforts include National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (October); Data Privacy Day (Jan. 28); STOP. THINK. CONNECT.™, the global online safety awareness and education campaign co-founded by NCSA and the Anti-Phishing Working Group with federal government leadership from the Department of Homeland Security; and CyberSecure My Business™, which offers webinars, web resources and workshops to help businesses be resistant to and resilient from cyberattacks. For more information on NCSA, please visit https://staysafeonline.org/about/.

