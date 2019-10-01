Oprah Backs Established CBD Pet Line: Dope Dog

Dope Dog's CBD pet products are gaining popularity after being featured on The O-List in the October 2019 issue of Oprah Magazine. The item featured is the "Dope Dropper" which contains 500mg of CBD suspended in biologically appropriate MCT coconut oil. According to their website, the Dope Dropper is popular for helping with separation anxiety, reducing inflammation, and promoting calmness and balance.

Los Angeles, CA, October 01, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Dope Dog's CBD pet products are gaining popularity after being featured on The O-List in the October 2019 issue of Oprah Magazine. This particular O-List was the first ever pet-themed O-List, and Dope Dog is the star of the show.

The item featured is the "Dope Dropper" which contains 500mg of CBD suspended in biologically appropriate MCT coconut oil. According to their website, the Dope Dropper is popular for helping with separation anxiety, reducing inflammation, and promoting calmness and balance.

Dope Dog was founded in 2017 by pet parents Michael and Erin to help treat issues their own dogs faced. "Unsatisfied with the quality and strength of products available in the pet market, we knew there was a better way. This is what led to the creation of Dope Dog's first product, Calming Crunchies." - Michael Benatar, Co-Founder

The brand caters to the savvy pet owner with their small batch, human-grade line-up. They are best known for their line of Calming Crunchies, including an oven-baked peanut butter biscuit with 6mg of CBD per treat, 50% higher than the industry average. All products and ingredients are sourced and created in the United States, a tough claim to make in the pet industry.

Success stories from satisfied pet owners highlight the benefits of CBD as a daily supplement and show promising signs of Dope Dog's future in the pet industry.

"Since using Dope Dog treats, she has been able to socialize with other dogs and stay comfortable throughout new interactions and stressful car rides!" - Jeffery R.

"We appreciate the short and whole-food ingredient list." - Charlene H.

"They seem much happier and playful at home." - Arielle B.

Aside from reaping the benefits of CBD, Dope Dog customers are benefiting from other add values including a lifestyle brand that is fun to identify with. Their fans happily advertise themselves as "Dope Dogs" on social media posts with the hashtag #dopedog.

In spite of increased research around cannabis application in pet products, there is no shortage of consumer questions about this wonder plant. Dope Dog uses organic, industrial hemp grown in Colorado. According to their product descriptions, their hemp is extracted by hydrocarbon method and purified by chromatography, making it top food grade. It is also guaranteed to be free of heavy metals, pesticides, and herbicides. Consumers may appreciate that every batch is 3rd-party lab tested to guarantee purity and safety. Dope Dog makes it easy to reference test results with a scannable QR code on all products which links directly to a page on their website, updated with the latest lab tests for each product.

So what's next for Dope Dog now that they have the Oprah stamp of approval?

There is no doubt of the growing competition of the CBD market and the need for companies to stay ahead of the curve. Luckily, trend spotting seems to be Dope Dog's strong suit. In fact, they recently launched "Soothing Suds," the first CBD pet shampoo designed to soothe dry, itchy skin by reducing topical inflammation.

"We are in research and development to expand our topical line, which will allow our customers to administer CBD onto their pet's skin, coat, and paws in new ways. We expect this to be a game changer because of all the requests we get on this particular topic." - Erin Mastopietro, Co-Founder

Trend setting products with a name that can't help but make you smile - it's a smart bet is that Dope Dog's here to stay.

Contact Information:

Dope Dog

Erin Mastopietro

323-601-1144

Contact via Email

www.dope.dog

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/795821

Press Release Distributed by PR.com