The Skin & Wellness Center is Now Offering Innovative Laser-Based Photobiomodulation Hair Regrowth Therapy

The Skin & Wellness Center of Laguna Hills (SWC) is now offering a new, safe, fast, and totally painless hair regrowth therapy utilizing photobiomodulation laser therapies. These include the Excimer Laser (308 nm) and the Low Level Laser Therapy (LLLT). The SWC is a leading, comprehensive provider of dermatological and wellness services; featuring holistic nutrition, laser-based therapies, and surgical treatment options. All SWC physicians are board-certified in their medical specialties.

Laguna Hills, CA, October 01, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The Skin & Wellness Center is now offering the most natural, holistic, and non-surgical hair regrowth program using photobiomodulation. New, safe, and totally painless, laser therapies include the Excimer Laser (308 nm) and the Low Level Laser Therapy (LLLT), which have shown great promise for non-invasive, drug-free hair regrowth.

Although Excimer lasers have been widely and safely used for decades for other conditions like psoriasis and vitiligo, this is the newest application for hair regrowth.

"This is one of the most exciting advances in hair regrowth we have seen in years, particularly for Hashimoto’s patients and female pattern hair loss,” reports staff physician and board-certified dermatologist Dr. Nili Alai.

Treatments with these therapies show great promise in restoring and advancing the hairline.

Often patients starting treatment will first notice a decrease in hair loss. The first phase of regrowth then begins, followed by a monthly or bimonthly maintenance phase. Note, while not everyone responds equally to hair therapies, excimer laser has shown exceptional hair regrowth results in many individuals.

Whereas traditional hair transplants and surgical hair line advancement can cost upwards of $8000-$10,000, these new non-invasive and safe laser regrowth therapies are a fraction of the cost - averaging only $50 to $250 per session. Depending on the individual’s needs, the regrowth phase may include 8-12 treatments (on average). The following maintenance phase requires only monthly or bimonthly touch-ups. The excimer laser is very safe, fast, and completely painless. Most treatments take less than 2 to 3 minutes. There are no needles or anesthetics required.

The photos depict a before (left photo) and after (right photo) of the scalp two months after just two excimer sessions. (Photos courtesy of The Skin & Wellness Center, Laguna Hills)

About The Company

The Skin & Wellness Center is a premier full service dermatology & wellness center in Orange County. The SWC offers patients innovative laser-based therapies, cosmetic procedures, holistic nutrition counseling and surgical treatment options. All Skin & Wellness Center physicians are board-certified in their medical specialties.

