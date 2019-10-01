Mavericks Provides Reliable, Renewable Energy, Microgrid Financing and Turn Key Grow Solutions for CEA Cannabis and Hemp Industry

Mavericks Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreement delivers reliable, resilient renewable energy at a affordable rate. The PPA finance mechanism allows operators to lower their energy costs without spending large amounts of capital. This finance mechanism also allows Tax Equity investors a way to invest into the Cannabis industry with minimized risk.

Santa Cruz, CA, October 01, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Mavericks Renewable Energy, Inc. has developed and is launching their CEA Energy as a Solution Platform for small cultivation operations in Controlled Environment Agriculture including Cannabis and Hemp.

The CEA Energy as a Solution Platform incudes Energy, Water, Climate Controls and IoT solutions for small Controlled Environment Agriculture operations.

Power Generation can be Carbon Neutral or Carbon Negative on site generation

Energy Storage with SmartGrid Controls

Precision Climate Control with Temperature, Humidity, Heat and Cooling

Plant Root Temperature Control Zone

Precision Irrigation System and Controls

LED Lighting Controls

IoT w Cameras and Platform Monitoring (Temp, Humidity, EC, VPD, CO2, PH and almost anything else you wanted to monitor.)

The CEA Energy as a Solution Platform is typically installed for a cost equal or less than a Controlled Environment Agriculture operation would pay for their electricity and gas. The system can also be financed by Mavericks Renewable Energy CEA Power Purchase Agreement.

“Our CEA Energy as a Solution Platform delivers not only clean consistent always on power but provides the monitoring and data that cultivators, operators and investors need in making sure their grow operations are performing at optimal levels. Our systems are available for large cultivation operations, but we thought it was important to provide precision agriculture controls and energy solutions to the small independent cultivation operators,” Bill Shevlin, CEO of Mavericks Renewable Energy, Incorporated.

The preferred capital thus far of the cannabis and hemp industry has been Mavericks Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreement that delivers reliable, resilient renewable energy at a affordable rate. The PPA finance mechanism allows operators to lower their energy costs without spending large amounts of capital. This finance mechanism also allows Tax Equity investors a way to invest into the Cannabis industry with minimized risk.

For information, contact Bill Shevlin, bshevlin@mavericks-renewables.com (831) 332-6639.

About Mavericks Renewable Energy

Mavericks Renewable Energy is leading the industry in Carbon Neutral and Carbon Negative Microgrids and the transformation of grid infrastructure. Mavericks has experience in Distributed Energy Resources and Microgrid projects in Residential, Multi Residential, Retail, Commercial, Industrial and Controlled Environment Agriculture.

Mavericks Energy as a Solution Platform include Carbon Neutral and Carbon Negative technologies that reduce CO2 and climate impacts while also increasing the intelligence of the Microgrid and building systems. The integrated IoT grid controls offer real time data for energy storage, energy production, EV Charging, building environment and more.

www.mavericks-renewables.com

