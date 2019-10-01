Avionté Receives 2019 ASA Care Award from the American Staffing Association

ASA recognizes Avionté for its corporate social responsibility initiatives through the Avionté Hope Foundation.

St. Paul, MN, October 01, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Avionté, an industry leader in enterprise staffing and recruiting software, was honored with a 2019 American Staffing Association Care Award.

This national awards program recognizes outstanding social responsibility initiatives - business processes that produce an overall positive effect on society - among ASA member staffing agencies and associate members.

Avionté was awarded the 2019 ASA Care Award for its efforts through the Avionté Hope Foundation (AHF), a charitable and social responsibility arm of the company that was launched by its founders in January of 2012.

The mission of AHF is to positively impact the lives of individuals, helping them achieve long-term life improvements through financial and personal support. The foundation is a strong financial supporter of local non-profit organizations while also providing employees a conduit to volunteer and make an impact in the community with three paid ‘Hope Days’ day per year.

“We are incredibly grateful to be recognized by the American Staffing Association for our contributions to the community. Since the launch of Avionté’s Hope Foundation, we have strived to drive positive change within the communities we operate in,” said Matt Movern, Director of HR at Avionté.

“Avionté, and our incredible team members, are passionate about dedicating our time and financial resources to making a positive change in the world and we are grateful to accept the ASA Care Award.”

Through the span of 2019, the AHF hosted a variety of monthly drives, provided employees over 3,500 volunteer hours and contributed sizable donations to a variety of local organizations. Some of the highlights included a shoe drive, chili cook off fundraiser and numerous meal packaging events.

ASA Care Award honorees will be celebrated at Staffing World® 2019 - the largest, most comprehensive learning and networking event in the staffing and recruiting industry - Oct. 15‒17 in Las Vegas.

About Avionté

Avionté is a leader in enterprise staffing and recruiting software solutions, offering innovative, end-to-end staffing solutions to over 900 customers and 25,000 users throughout the U.S. and Canada. Avionté delivers a robust platform for clerical, light industrial, IT and professional staffing firms to maximize profits and boost productivity.

About the American Staffing Association

The American Staffing Association is the voice of the U.S. staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions industry. ASA and its state affiliates advance the interests of the industry across all sectors through advocacy, research, education, and the promotion of high standards of legal, ethical, and professional practices. For more information about ASA, visit americanstaffing.net.

