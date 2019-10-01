Tom E. Edwards Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication

Frisco, TX, October 01, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Tom E. Edwards of Frisco, Texas has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements for over 20 years in the field of marketing and Emerging technology.

About Tom E. Edwards

Tom E. Edwards is the keynote speaker and strategic consultant for BlackFin360. He is a futurist and strategic consultant for some of the world’s biggest brands. Tom is a dynamic speaker with a deep understanding of technical detail but translates to all audiences. He specializes in the integration of emerging technology, digital transformation, thought leadership, innovation, and leading strategic teams. Tom has developed a significant base of experience across multiple industries which has led to strategic interactive and innovation-led consulting engagements with hundreds of Fortune 1000 organizations. He also speaks regularly as a professional futurist including TEDx, Ad Age Data, Mobile World Congress and many more. Tom has completed over 70 keynotes on the topics of artificial intelligence and the evolution of consumer experience through his platform, “Innovation to Reality.” Tom leverages experience from previous initiatives to create buzz, drive awareness, develop new business, contribute to the direction of great products and create captivating marketing programs that span early adoption through to mass mindshare. He has a proven track record advising start-up and early-stage organizations by providing strategic guidance, direction, insight & access to investor networks. Tom is experienced as both a formal advisor and board member.

Tom joined the adjunct staff of the Southern Methodist University Temerlin Advertising Institute in the fall of 2017 where he teaches the advertising campaign’s senior level course ADV4399. He is a 2019 member of SMU Big Data Advisory Council.

Mr. Edwards has received numerous honors and awards in his field. In 2019 he received the OnCon 2019 Marketing Contributor Award, the OnCon Icon 2019 Marketing Trailblazer Award, Tech Titan Technology Advocate Award for 2019 and was honored as the Top 50 Global Marketer. He was honored with the P2P Institute Faculty Recognition and he was recognized by Advertising Age 2017 as the Marketing Technology Trailblazer. Tom was the 2015 iMedia Top 10 Marketing Technologist, iMedia Agency Marketer of the Year Finalist for 2014 and YMCA Father of the Year for 2014. Tom has published numerous industry articles.

After obtaining a B.S. in Health Science from the University of Oklahoma, Tom obtained a M.S. in Organizational Management from Wayland Baptist University. Previously, Tom served as the chief digital and innovation officer of Epsilon’s Agency Division. Epsilon is a global leader in data, marketing and technology enablement. Prior to Epsilon, he served as the executive vice president of strategy and innovation-digital at The Marketing Arm.

Tom is also the co-founder of the National Youth Gaming League. The National Youth Gaming League (NYGL) is a developmental eSports league focused on accessibility and an introduction to eSports. The league caters to middle school students who have aspirations to join high school and ultimately university eSports teams and beyond. Their goal is to develop similar attributes to physical sports such as teamwork, leadership, and achievement.

To serve his community, Tom is a member of the 2019-2021 National Breast Cancer Foundation Advisory Council. He is a coach for the Frisco Youth Football League and coaches soccer, basketball and football for the YMCA. In his spare time Tom enjoys family activities with his wife Cherlyn and their three children, Gavin, Audrey and Grant, coaching youth football, gaming and eSports.

For Tom Edwards’s full speaker bio, contact https://blackfin360.com/tom-edwards-speaker-bio/.

About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.

