AAK Further Increases its Shares in Indian Joint Venture

KARLSHAMN, Sweden, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AAK has acquired an additional 5 percent of the shares of AAK Kamani, the joint venture between AAK and Kamani Oil Industries Pvt Ltd. that was formed in September 2015.

AAK now owns 69 percent of AAK Kamani. The remaining 31 percent of the shares is owned by AAK Kamani's CEO Prakash Chawla and his family.

The transaction was completed today and has no significant impact on AAK's earnings.

For further information, please contact:Fredrik Nilsson CFOMobile: +46-708-95-22-21 E-mail: fredrik.nilsson@aak.com

This information was submitted for publication at 2:30 p.m. CET on October 16, 2019.

AAK is a leading provider of value-adding vegetable oils & fats. Our expertise in lipid technology within foods and special nutrition applications, our wide range of raw materials and our broad process capabilities enable us to develop innovative and value-adding solutions across many industries - Chocolate & Confectionery, Bakery, Dairy, Special Nutrition, Foodservice, Personal Care, and more. AAK's proven expertise is based on more than 140 years of experience within oils & fats. Our unique co-development approach brings our customers' skills and know-how together with our own capabilities and mindset for lasting results. Listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and with our headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, AAK has more than 20 different production facilities, sales offices in more than 25 countries and more than 3,700 employees. We are AAK - The Co-Development Company.

