Stratosphere Networks Sponsors 7th Annual Lawrence Hall Fall Fete

CHICAGO, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stratosphere Networks has announced it will be one of the sponsors of Lawrence Hall's 7th Annual Fall Fete, which will take place on Saturday, October 26 at the Zhou B Art Center in Chicago. The interactive event will celebrate the therapeutic services delivered by Lawrence Hall, a social services organization that has provided high-quality care to abused and neglected youth and their families in the Chicago area for more than 150 years.

The Fall Fete will begin at 6 p.m. and include a cocktail hour, raffles, silent and live auctions, a sit-down dinner program, and more. The celebration will highlight therapeutic services such as canine therapy, wilderness therapy, therapeutic recreation, and expressive therapies (art, music and storytelling). These services help the youth Lawrence Hall assists heal from past trauma, manage their emotions, improve their social skills, boost their self-esteem, and lessen anxiety, among other benefits.

Stratosphere has an ongoing relationship with Lawrence Hall and has sponsored the Fall Fete every year since 2017. Steve Melchiorre, CEO of Stratosphere Networks, is also a member of the Lawrence Hall Board of Trustees.

"We're thrilled to sponsor the Fall Fete again this year," Melchiorre said. "The work Lawrence Hall does to improve the lives of at-risk youth and their families is incredibly important, and the Stratosphere team fully supports the organization's efforts to make the Chicago area a better place."

Stratosphere Networks focuses on delivering best-in-class technology solutions and services to businesses in all industries. The Chicago IT support provider offers managed cybersecurity solutions, services to empower internal IT teams, and cloud consulting services, in addition to managed IT services.

To learn more about the Fall Fete, purchase tickets, and/or get sponsorship information, please visit Lawrence Hall's website.

