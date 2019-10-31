Riviera Resources Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

HOUSTON, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riviera Resources, Inc. (OTCQX:RVRA) ("Riviera" or the "Company") announces it will host a conference call Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (Central) to discuss the Company's third quarter 2019 results and expects to file its third quarter Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or around that date. There will be prepared remarks by executive management followed by a question and answer session.



Investors and analysts are invited to participate in the call by dialing (866) 416-7462, or (409) 217-8223 for international calls using Conference ID: 6994895. Interested parties may also listen over the internet at www.rivieraresourcesinc.com . A replay of the call will be available on the Company's website.

ABOUT RIVIERA RESOURCES

Riviera Resources, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company with a strategic focus on efficiently operating its mature low-decline assets, developing its growth-oriented assets, and returning capital to its stockholders. Riviera's properties are located in the Hugoton Basin, East Texas, North Louisiana, the Uinta Basin and Mid-Continent regions. Riviera also owns Blue Mountain Midstream LLC, a midstream company centered in the core of the Merge play in the Anadarko Basin.