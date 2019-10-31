Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Riviera Resources Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
October 31, 2019 5:38pm   Comments
Share:

HOUSTON, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riviera Resources, Inc. (OTCQX:RVRA) ("Riviera" or the "Company") announces it will host a conference call Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (Central) to discuss the Company's third quarter 2019 results and expects to file its third quarter Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or around that date. There will be prepared remarks by executive management followed by a question and answer session.

Investors and analysts are invited to participate in the call by dialing (866) 416-7462, or (409) 217-8223 for international calls using Conference ID: 6994895. Interested parties may also listen over the internet at www.rivieraresourcesinc.com. A replay of the call will be available on the Company's website.

ABOUT RIVIERA RESOURCES
Riviera Resources, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company with a strategic focus on efficiently operating its mature low-decline assets, developing its growth-oriented assets, and returning capital to its stockholders. Riviera's properties are located in the Hugoton Basin, East Texas, North Louisiana, the Uinta Basin and Mid-Continent regions. Riviera also owns Blue Mountain Midstream LLC, a midstream company centered in the core of the Merge play in the Anadarko Basin.

CONTACT:
Riviera Resources, Inc.
Investor Relations
(281) 840-4168
IR@RVRAresources.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo