United States Steel Corporation Declares Dividend

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.05 per share on U. S. Steel Common Stock. The dividend is payable December 10, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business November 13, 2019.

2019-037

United States Steel Corporation, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., is a leading integrated steel producer and Fortune 250 company with major operations in the United States and Central Europe. For more information about U. S. Steel, please visit www.ussteel.com .