United States Steel Corporation Declares Dividend

Globe Newswire  
October 31, 2019 5:25pm   Comments
PITTSBURGH, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.05 per share on U. S. Steel Common Stock.  The dividend is payable December 10, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business November 13, 2019.

2019-037

United States Steel Corporation, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., is a leading integrated steel producer and Fortune 250 company with major operations in the United States and Central Europe.  For more information about U. S. Steel, please visit www.ussteel.com.

CONTACTS:              
Amanda Malkowski
Public Affairs Rep.
Corporate Communications
T – (412) 433-2512
E – almalkowski@uss.com		   Kevin Lewis
General Manager
Investor Relations
T – (412) 433-6935
E – klewis@uss.com
     

