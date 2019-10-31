Market Overview

Badger Daylighting Ltd. November 2019 Investor Day

Globe Newswire  
October 31, 2019 5:07pm   Comments
CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Badger Daylighting Ltd. ("Badger") is pleased to announce its annual investor day.

2019 Investor Day

Badger is holding its annual investor day on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at the One King West Hotel in Toronto. An update on Badger's operations, short and long-term growth opportunities and financial position will be presented. Badger's executive and operational leadership teams will be in attendance. The formal presentation will commence at 9:00 a.m. ET, a light breakfast and lunch will be served. Attendance in person for this event is limited. To allow for appropriate planning, please RSVP and confirm your attendance by e-mailing your contact information to rsvpinvestorday@badgerinc.com. The presentation will be webcast, and available on Badger's website www.badgerinc.com.

About Badger Daylighting Ltd.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSX:BAD) is North America's largest provider of non-destructive excavating services. Badger traditionally works for contractors and facility owners in a broad range of infrastructure industries. The Company's key technology is the Badger Hydrovac, which is used primarily for safe digging in congested grounds and challenging conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. Badger manufactures its truck-mounted hydrovac units.

For further information:

Paul Vanderberg, President and CEO
Darren Yaworsky, Vice President, Finance and CFO
Jay Bachman, Vice President, Financial Operations and Investor Relations

Badger Daylighting Ltd.

ATCO Centre Ⅱ
Suite 400, 919 – 11th Avenue SW
Calgary, Alberta  T2R 1P3
Telephone (403) 264-8500
Fax (403) 228-9773

Source: Badger Daylighting Ltd.

