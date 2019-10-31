Element Receives Investment-Grade BBB Rating from Standard & Poor's, Opening Access to U.S. Unsecured Corporate Debt Market

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX:EFN) ("Element" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of fleet management services, today announced that Standard & Poor's ("S&P") has initiated coverage of the Company with an investment-grade BBB rating and stable outlook.

Element is pleased with this outcome as it represents a significant step towards further strengthening and de-risking the Company's investment-grade balance sheet by opening access to the U.S. unsecured corporate debt market. The S&P investment-grade rating is a product of the Company's ongoing client-centric transformation, which has rapidly improved tangible leverage, profitability, and free cash flow results over the past year.

S&P's BBB rating represents Element's second investment-grade rating from a U.S. credit rating agency that is a prerequisite for the Company to further its stated objective of issuing bonds in the U.S. unsecured corporate debt market in the first half of 2020. Last month, credit rating agency Fitch affirmed its BBB+ investment-grade rating and improved its outlook for the Company. Earlier this month, credit rating agencies DBRS and Kroll also affirmed their stable outlooks and investment-grade ratings for Element: BBB (high) and A-, respectively.

The U.S. unsecured corporate debt market is the most liquid and reliable of its kind in the world. Access to this market will diversify Element's funding sources and enable the Company to mature its capital structure by replacing the convertible debentures due in June 2020 with unsecured bonds. Medium- to long-term, Element believes the programmatic issuance of U.S. corporate bonds will meaningfully lower its overall cost of financing.

Element management looks forward to discussing today's rating milestone and the Company's third quarter 2019 financial and operating results with investors and analysts on its quarterly conference call and webcast scheduled for November 7, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. ET. Element's results will be issued after market close on November 6, 2019 and will be available on the Company's website at https://www.elementfleet.com/about-us/investor-relations .

The conference call and webcast can be accessed as follows:

Webcast: http://services.choruscall.ca/links/elementfleet20191107.html Telephone: North America toll-free: 1-800-319-8560 International: +1-604-638-5345 Passcode: 86810#

About Element Fleet Management



Element Fleet Management (TSX:EFN) is a leading global fleet management company, providing world-class services and financing for commercial vehicle fleets. The Company enjoys scale and leadership in key markets, a top-tier client base, strong cash flow and ready access to capital, and an investment-grade balance sheet. Element's suite of services spans the total fleet lifecycle – from acquisition and financing to program management and remarketing – helping clients optimize performance and improve productivity. For more information, visit www.elementfleet.com .

