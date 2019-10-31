Market Overview

Front Yard Residential Corporation Schedules Conference Call for Third Quarter 2019 Results

Globe Newswire  
October 31, 2019 4:45pm   Comments
CHRISTIANSTED, U.S. Virgin Islands, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Front Yard Residential Corporation ("Front Yard") (NYSE:RESI), will report earnings results for the third quarter of 2019 on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Front Yard will also host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on November 6, 2019 to discuss its third quarter results. A link to the live audio webcast will be available on Front Yard's website at www.frontyardresidential.com through the Investors home page.

Those who want to listen to the call should go to the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the conference call will be available via the website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately 30 days.

About Front Yard Residential Corporation

Front Yard Residential is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices. Our mission is to provide our tenants with houses they are proud to call home. Additional information is available at www.frontyardresidential.com.

 
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
Investor Relations
T: 1-704-558-3068
E: InvestorRelations@AltisourceAMC.com
 

Primary Logo

