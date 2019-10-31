Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lincoln Electric Announces November 2019 Events With the Financial Community

Globe Newswire  
October 31, 2019 4:30pm   Comments
Share:

CLEVELAND, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ:LECO) today announced participation in the following upcoming events with the financial community in the month of November:

Baird 2019 Global Industrial Conference
Tuesday, November 5, 2019
12:30 p.m. Central Time
Chicago, IL
Christopher L. Mapes, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

The Baird 2019 Global Industrials Conference presentation will be webcast and can be accessed on our Investor Relations web site at https://ir.lincolnelectric.com. A replay will also be available on our web site.

Northcoast Research Fall Management Forum
Thursday, November 7, 2019
New York, NY
Vincent K. Petrella, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Business

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the design, development and manufacture of arc welding products, robotic arc welding systems, plasma and oxyfuel cutting equipment and has a leading global position in the brazing and soldering alloys market.  Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 60 manufacturing locations, including operations and joint ventures in 19 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices covering more than 160 countries.  For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company's website at www.lincolnelectric.com.

Contact

Amanda Butler
Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications
Tel: 216.383.2534
Email: Amanda_Butler@lincolnelectric.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo