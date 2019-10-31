Market Overview

Conference Call – 4th Quarter 2019 Results

Globe Newswire  
October 31, 2019
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) will be holding a conference call to discuss their 2019 fourth quarter results on Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 at 17:30 (Eastern Time).

The conference call will be chaired by Mr. John Holliday, Chief Executive Officer and Ms. Manon Lacroix, Chief Financial Officer.

If you wish to participate, please dial 1-877-223-4471.  A recording of the conference call will be accessible shortly after the conference, by dialing 1-800-585-8367, access code 3493498#.  This recording will be available until November 27, 2019.

For further information:

Manon Lacroix
Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary
Tel.: (514) 940-4350
www.lanticrogers.com

