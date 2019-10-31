The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of GNLN, SNDL, CC and RUHN

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Class Period: on behalf of all who purchased or otherwise acquired Greenlane common stock pursuant or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with Greenlane's April 2019 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 12, 2019

During the class period, Greenlane Holdings, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the City of San Francisco had introduced a major initiative to ban the sale of e-cigarette products across three major cities and prohibit the manufacture of products at the headquarters of Greenlane's key partner, JUUL Labs; (2) if approved, the initiative would materially and adversely impact the Company's financial results and prospects; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Class Period: pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement issued in connection with Sundial's August 1, 2019 initial public stock offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 25, 2019

The complaint alleges Sundial Growers Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sundial failed to supply saleable cannabis in line with contractual obligations to Zenabis Global Inc.; (2) due to material quality issues, Zenabis had to return or reject a total of 554 kg of cannabis to Sundial, valued at approximately U.S. $1.9 million (C$2.5 million); and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about Sundial's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Class Period: February 16, 2017 to August 1, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 9, 2019

The lawsuit alleges The Chemours Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) Chemours had not appropriately accounted and accrued reserves for its environmental liabilities; (2) the possibility of costs exceeding accrued amounts was greater than the Company had represented to a point that could be material; (3) the Company's policies, standards and procedures were not properly designed to prevent unreasonable risk of harm to people and the environment (4) Chemours' handling, manufacture, use, and disposal of hazardous substances was not in accordance with applicable environmental laws and regulations; and (5) as a result of these misrepresentations, Chemours shares traded at artificially inflated prices.

Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN)

Class Period: all persons or entities who purchased Ruhnn American Depositary Shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's April 3, 2019 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 6, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Ruhnn Holding Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) at the time of the initial public offering ("IPO"), the number of Ruhnn's online stores had declined by nearly 40%; (2) at the time of the IPO, the number of Ruhnn's full-service Key Opinion Leaders had declined by nearly 44%; (3) as a result, the Company's net revenues derived from its full-service segment had declined by 46% on a sequential basis; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about Ruhnn's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

