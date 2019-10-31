Hanzo Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

New York, NY, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanzo, a pioneer of contextual collection and dynamic web content software for corporate e-discovery and compliance teams, today announced it has successfully completed its SOC 2® Type 2 Certification.

"As an Enterprise-first company, our highest priority is ensuring that our customers' data is safe and secure," said Keith Laska, CEO at Hanzo. "Our aim is to empower corporate legal and compliance teams to preserve and collect enterprise data in adherence to best practices while seeking to eliminate any concerns about data security, privacy, and protection. Our recent certification demonstrates our ongoing commitment to protect our customers' data so they can focus on mitigating legal and compliance risk and resolving issues more efficiently."

Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 Type 2 certification is regarded as a gold standard for data security and requires companies to establish and follow strict information security policies and procedures. By achieving Type 2 certification, an independent third party has validated over time that Hanzo's controls in place to protect against unauthorized access both physical and logical, covering the principles criteria for security, availability, processing integrity, and confidentiality of customer data.

Visit https://hanzo.co to learn more about how Hanzo can help corporations gain control over their enterprise data for e-discovery and compliance.

About Hanzo

Hanzo is solving the single biggest challenge in compliance and litigation today—contextual investigation, capture, and preservation of dynamic web content. Through Hanzo's suite of e-discovery and compliance products, organizations can hold, collect and preserve team messaging data, social media engagement, and interactive web content then replicate it in a legally-defensible contextual format for analysis, review, and production. Hanzo serves Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies, and top law firms across the globe. Learn more at hanzo.co

