ABT TO SUPPORT CMS QUALITY PAYMENT PROGRAM FOR MEDICARE PROVIDERS

Rockville, Md., Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Through a new contract, Abt Associates will continue to support the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' (CMS) efforts to incentivize quality, cost-effective medical care. Working as a subcontractor to General Dynamics Information Technology, Abt won the $4 million re-compete for the Merit-Based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) Practice Improvement and Measures Management Support program.

MIPS rewards clinicians for meeting CMS performance benchmarks when serving Medicare beneficiaries. Abt will support the implementation of MIPS, developing and updating the program's quality measures and promoting interoperability measures and improvement activities that support high quality care and enable clinicians to better engage patients. In addition to analyzing and developing MIPS policies, we'll also write an annual peer-reviewed journal manuscript on new MIPS quality measures and conduct a research study of clinicians participating in MIPS. To help grow the program, we'll also assist with informational outreach and technical assistance to clinicians and other stakeholders.

"We're pleased to have yet another opportunity to provide our health policy, research, monitoring and evaluation expertise to CMS—and its beneficiaries," said Abt's project director Jaclyn Rappaport.

###

About Abt Associates

Abt Associates is an engine for social impact, dedicated to moving people from vulnerability to security. Harnessing the power of data and our experts' insights, we provide research, consulting and technical services globally in the areas of health, environmental and social policy, technology and international development. http://www.abtassociates.com

Eric Tischler Abt Associates eric_tischler@abtassoc.com