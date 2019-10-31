The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MO, MYGN, UBER and TEUM

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.



Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Class Period: December 20, 2018 to September 24, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 2, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Altria Group, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Altria had conducted insufficient due diligence into JUUL prior to the Company's $12.8 billion investment, or 35% stake, in JUUL; (ii) Altria consequently failed to inform investors, or account for, material risks associated with JUUL's products and marketing practices, and the true value of JUUL and its products; (iii) all of the foregoing, as well as mounting public scrutiny, negative publicity, and governmental pressure on e-vapor products and JUUL made it reasonably likely that Altria's investment in JUUL would have a material negative impact on the Company's reputation and operations; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Class Period: September 2, 2016 to August 13, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2019

Myriad Genetics, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Myriad's product, GeneSight, lacked evidence or information sufficient to support the tests in their current form, including their purported benefits; (ii) the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") had requested changes to GeneSight and questioned the validity of the test's purported benefits; (iii) Myriad had been in ongoing discussions with the FDA regarding the FDA's requested changes to GeneSight; (iv) Myriad's acquisition of Counsyl—and thereby, Foresight—caused the Company to incur the risk of suffering from lower reimbursement for its expanded carrier screening tests, which had the potential to, and actually did, materialize into a material negative impact on the Company's revenue; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Class Period: on behalf of all persons and entities other than Defendants who purchased or otherwise acquired Uber securities pursuant and/or traceable to Uber's registration statement issued in connection with Uber's May 10, 2019 initial public stock offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 3, 2019

The lawsuit alleges Uber Technologies, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) at the time of the initial public offering, Uber was rapidly increasing subsidies for customer's rides and meals in a bid for market share, which caused the Company's sales and marketing expenses to swell; and (2) Defendants were cutting (or planned to cut) costs in key areas that undermined the Company's central growth opportunities.

Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ:TEUM)

Class Period: December 14, 2017 to October 21, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 23, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Pareteum Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) it was not true that the Company's purported success was the result of hyper-demand for Pareteum's unique products or exceptional service, or the Company's competent management; but, in fact, Defendants had propped up the Company's results by manipulating Pareteum's accounting for revenues, income, and the important Backlog metric; (b) Defendants had materially overstated the Company's profitability by failing to properly account for the Company's results of operations and by artificially inflating the Company's financial results; (c) it was not true that Pareteum contained even the most minimally adequate systems of internal operational or financial controls necessary to assure that Pareteum's reported financial statements were true, accurate, and/or reliable; (d) as a result, it also was not true that the Company's financial statements and reports were prepared in accordance with GAAP and SEC rules; and (e) as a result of the aforementioned adverse conditions, Defendants lacked any reasonable basis to claim that Pareteum was operating according to plan, or that Pareteum could achieve the guidance sponsored and/or endorsed by Defendants.

