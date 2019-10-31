Green Thumb Industries (GTI) Announces the Appointment of Beth Burk as Interim Chief Legal & Compliance Officer

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (GTI) (CSE:GTII) (OTCQX:GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise™ and Essence retail stores, today announced that Matt Miller has resigned from his position as General Counsel, effective October 30.



"We are thankful to Matt for his service and contributions," said GTI Founder and CEO Ben Kovler.

Miller said: "I thank GTI for the opportunity to serve as the company's first General Counsel and am proud of what we've accomplished as a team."

GTI has hired Beth Burk as Interim Chief Legal & Compliance Officer. Burk has more than 25 years of experience as a legal and compliance strategist including 15 years with Aon, a Fortune 200 professional services firm, where she most recently served as Global Chief Compliance Officer. "The company welcomes Beth who brings in-depth experience as an in-house corporate counsel and compliance officer and a passion for promoting and maintaining compliant cultures," said Kovler.

About Green Thumb Industries:

Green Thumb Industries (GTI), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, is dedicated to providing dignified access to cannabis while giving back to the communities in which they serve. GTI manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles and Beboe, among others. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called Rise™ and Essence. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, GTI has 13 manufacturing facilities, licenses for 96 retail locations and operations across 12 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, GTI employs approximately 1,200 people and serves thousands of patients and customers each year. GTI was named a Best Workplace 2018 by Crain's Chicago Business. More information is available at GTIgrows.com.

