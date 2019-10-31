Market Overview

SQZ Biotech to Present New Data at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's 34th Annual Meeting

Globe Newswire  
October 31, 2019 8:00am   Comments
WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SQZ Biotechnologies (SQZ), a cell therapy company developing novel treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, today announced that management will present two abstracts on cellular therapies at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 34th Annual Meeting on November 6-10, 2019 in National Harbor, Maryland.

Details on the presentations are as follows:

Abstract Title: Activating Antigen Carriers for Cancer Therapy: Preclinical Immune Responses Drive Tumor Regression
Abstract Number: P230
Presenter: Defne Yarar, PhD
Session Date & Time: Saturday, November 9, 2019, 7:00 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Abstract Title: Antigen delivery to PBMCs by microfluidic squeezing primes anti-tumor immunity
Abstract Number: P152
Presenter: Matthew Booty, PhD
Session Date & Time: Saturday, November 9, 2019, 7:00 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Additional details can be found on the conference website.

About SQZ Biotech
SQZ Biotech is a privately held, clinical stage company creating innovative treatments by transforming cells into sophisticated therapeutics. Using its proprietary platform, SQZ has the unique ability to precision engineer virtually any cell type and deliver multiple materials, potentially resulting in powerful, multifunctional cell therapies for a range of diseases with an initial focus on cancer and autoimmune disease. The initial applications for the company leverage SQZ's ability to generate target-specific immune responses, both in activation for the treatment of solid tumors, and immune suppression for the treatment of immune reactions and diseases. For more information please visit www.sqzbiotech.com.

SQZ Contact:
Rebecca Cohen
Senior Manager, Corporate Relations
rebecca.cohen@sqzbiotech.com
617-758-8672 ext. 728

Media Contact:
Cait Williamson, PhD
LifeSci Public Relations
cait@lifescipublicrelations.com
646-751-4366

