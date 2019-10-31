Market Overview

Monster Beverage to Report 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results on November 7, 2019

Globe Newswire  
October 31, 2019 8:00am   Comments
--Company to Conduct Conference Call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time--

CORONA, Calif., Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) announced today that results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2019 will be released on Thursday, November 7, 2019 after the close of the market.  The company also said that chairman and chief executive officer, Rodney Sacks, and vice chairman and president, Hilton Schlosberg, will host an investor conference call that same day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to review the company's financial results and operations.

The call will be open to all interested investors through a live audio webcast via the Internet at www.monsterbevcorp.com. For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, the call will be archived for approximately one year on the website.

Monster Beverage Corporation
Based in Corona, California, Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company and conducts no operating business except through its consolidated subsidiaries. The Company's subsidiaries develop and market energy drinks, including Monster Energy® energy drinks, Monster Energy Ultra® energy drinks, Monster MAXX® maximum strength energy drinks, Java Monster® non-carbonated coffee + energy drinks, Espresso Monster® non-carbonated espresso + energy drinks, Caffé Monster® non-carbonated energy coffee drinks, Monster Rehab® non-carbonated energy drinks, Muscle Monster® energy shakes, Monster Hydro® energy drinks, Reign Total Body Fuel™ high performance energy drinks, NOS® energy drinks, Full Throttle® energy drinks, Burn® energy drinks, Samurai® energy drinks, Relentless® energy drinks, Mother® energy drinks, Power Play® energy drinks, BU® energy drinks, Nalu® energy drinks, BPM® energy drinks, Gladiator® energy drinks, Ultra Energy® energy drinks and Predator® energy drinks. For more information, visit www.monsterbevcorp.com.

CONTACTS:


 		 Rodney C. Sacks
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
(951) 739-6200
  Hilton H. Schlosberg
Vice Chairman
(951) 739-6200
  Roger S. Pondel / Judy Lin Sfetcu
PondelWilkinson Inc.
(310) 279-5980

