Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

First Western Financial, Inc. to Participate in Hovde Group 2019 Community Bank Investor Conference

Globe Newswire  
October 31, 2019 8:00am   Comments
Share:

DENVER, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW), a financial services holding company headquartered in Denver, Colorado ("First Western"), announced today that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Scott Wylie and Chief Financial Officer Julie Courkamp will participate in the Hovde Group 2019 Community Bank Investor Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona on November 4-5, 2019. During the conference, the management team will hold a series of meetings with institutional investors.

A copy of the investor presentation to be used at the conference will be made available on the Events & Presentations page of the Company's investor relations website.

About First Western Financial, Inc.

First Western is a financial services holding company headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with operations in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming and California.  First Western Financial, Inc. and its subsidiaries provide a fully integrated suite of wealth management services on a private trust bank platform, which includes a comprehensive selection of deposit, loan, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services.  First Western's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "MYFW."

Contacts:
Financial Profiles, Inc.
Tony Rossi
310-622-8221

MYFW@finprofiles.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo