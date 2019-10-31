uBreakiFix Expands Southern California Footprint With Vista Store

VISTA, Calif., Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech repair brand uBreakiFix opens its newest location, uBreakiFix Vista , on October 21 at 2020 Hacienda Drive, Suite H.



uBreakiFix services anything with a power button, including smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, drones, hoverboards, and everything in between. To date, uBreakiFix has completed more than 6.8 million repairs. While common fixes include cracked screens, software issues, and camera issues, the brand offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

Through strategic partnerships with leading technology companies, including Samsung and Google, uBreakiFix provides Samsung Galaxy customers and Google Pixel and Pixelbook customers with manufacturer-backed, same-day repair services using genuine parts. Through the partnership with Samsung, Galaxy owners can get in and out-of-warranty repairs at more than 350 locations nationwide, with most repairs completed in two hours or less.

uBreakiFix Vista is the first location for Eyal Reich and Michael Trost, who plan to open four additional stores in North San Diego County. They look forward to providing quality tech repair to the residents of Vista and beyond.

"We're excited to bring reliable tech repair and top-notch customer service to our friends and neighbors here in Vista," Reich said. "We've always been impressed with uBreakiFix and its partnerships, and we're thrilled to make high-quality tech repair accessible to communities across North San Diego County."

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial duo Justin Wetherill and David Reiff, who later partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based brand to a brick and mortar model. By offering convenience, accessibility, and unparalleled customer service, uBreakiFix filled a gap in the repair marketplace and has since emerged as an industry leader in growth, service offerings, and authorized partnerships. In 2018, Wetherill was inducted into the Forbes Technology Council, and uBreakiFix earned a top spot on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® list, ranking #18 overall, #1 in the Electronics Repair category, and #1 on the Top New Franchises list. Currently, uBreakiFix has more than 540 locations open across the U.S. and Canada.

"At uBreakiFix, our goal is to take the hassle of a broken device and create the most positive, convenient experience possible for our customers," Wetherill said. "We are a customer service company first, and a tech repair company second. As we expand into Vista, we look forward to becoming the trusted resource to keep consumers and businesses connected to the things and people who matter most."

uBreakiFix Vista is located at 2020 Hacienda Drive, Suite H, Vista, CA 92081 and can be reached at: 760-330-9998. For more information and to view a service menu, visit https://ubreakifix.com/locations/vista .

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the uBreakiFix brand, leadership, and franchise model. For more information, visit http://www.ubreakifix.com.

For more information, contact:

Ellie Holt

(229) 869-5305

ellie@seesparkgo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/74d1fef9-da35-4687-bebe-c930198bdb99