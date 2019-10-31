OncoCyte to Present Data on Physician Decision Making around Lung Nodule Management for the Early Diagnosis of Lung Cancer at the Managed Care Conference AMCP Nexus 2019

ALAMEDA, Calif., Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE:OCX), a molecular diagnostics company providing actionable answers at critical decision points across the cancer care continuum, today announced the company will present data at AMCP Nexus 2019, being held October 29-November 1, 2019 at the Gaylord National Hotel & Convention Center in National Harbor, MD. The poster details findings from a physician survey showing limited use of current guidelines and risk models for lung nodule management in the community setting, resulting in overuse of risky and expensive diagnostic procedures, even for small, low risk nodules. These results will also be published in The Journal of Managed Care & Specialty Pharmacy (JMCP)



Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Title: Current Lung Nodule Management and the Use of Risk Prediction Models Presenter: Lyssa Friedman, MPA Date: Thursday, October 31, 2019 Time: 12:30-2:00 p.m. EST

About OncoCyte Corporation

OncoCyte is a molecular diagnostics company providing actionable answers at critical decision points across the lung cancer care continuum, with the goal of improving patient outcomes by accelerating and optimizing diagnosis and treatment. The company is currently developing a treatment stratification test that enables the identification of early-stage lung cancer patients at high risk for recurrence, allowing them to be treated when their cancer is still responsive to adjuvant chemotherapy. DetermaVu, the company's liquid biopsy test in development, utilizes a proprietary immune system interrogation approach to clarify which patients' lung nodules are benign, enabling them to avoid potentially risky biopsy procedures.

OncoCyte Forward Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical fact (including, but not limited to statements that contain words such as "will," "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "estimates" and similar expressions) are forward-looking statements. These statements include those pertaining to the time to complete and the results of OncoCyte's ongoing CLIA Validation study of DetermaVu™, the closing of our planned acquisition of Razor and the Razor test, implementation and results of research, development, clinical trials and studies, commercialization plans, future financial and/or operating results, and future opportunities for OncoCyte, along with other statements about the future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans, or prospects expressed by management. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks inherent in the development and/or commercialization of potential diagnostic tests or products, uncertainty in the results of clinical trials or regulatory approvals, the capacity of our third-party supplied blood sample analytic system to provide consistent and precise analytic results on a commercial scale, the need and ability to obtain future capital, maintenance of intellectual property rights, and the need to obtain third party reimbursement for patients' use of any diagnostic tests we commercialize. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements and accordingly such statements should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect the business of OncoCyte, particularly those mentioned in the "Risk Factors" and other cautionary statements found in OncoCyte's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available from the SEC's website. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. OncoCyte undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

