Daré Bioscience Announces Presentation of Two Posters at American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists 2019 PharmSci 360

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE), a leader in women's health innovation, today announced that it will be presenting findings from two nonclinical studies at the upcoming American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists 2019 PharmSci 360 conference taking place in San Antonio, Texas at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, November 3–6, 2019. The two posters, entitled, "Vaginal Tamoxifen for Treatment of Vulvovaginal Atrophy: Pharmacokinetics and Safety in a Rabbit Model" and "Evaluation of Different Suppliers of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Used in Intravaginal Rings," will be presented by David Friend, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Daré Bioscience.



"We are pleased to present positive findings from these studies that further validate continued development of two of our candidates, DARE-VVA1 and DARE-HRT1, with the potential to be first-in-category treatments for their respective areas," said Dr. Friend. "This supports our mission to accelerate a diverse portfolio of novel therapies for women that expand treatment options, improve outcomes, and facilitate convenience."

Presentation Details:

Title: Vaginal Tamoxifen for Treatment of Vulvovaginal Atrophy: Pharmacokinetics and Safety in a Rabbit Model

Date and Time: Monday, November 4, 2019, from 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. CT

Presenter: David Friend, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, Daré Bioscience

Category: Preclinical Development

Poster Number: M1330-09-57

Title: Evaluation of Different Suppliers of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Used in Intravaginal Rings

Date and Time: Monday, November 4, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT

Presenter: David Friend, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, Daré Bioscience

Category: Formulation and Quality

Poster Number: M1030-07-45

Copies of the posters will be made available on the Events and Presentations page of Daré's investor relations website (http://ir.darebioscience.com).

Presentation Summaries:

Vaginal Tamoxifen for Treatment of Vulvovaginal Atrophy: Pharmacokinetics and Safety in a Rabbit Model:

Tamoxifen has been found to be an estrogen agonist in vaginal tissue and thus has pharmacologic effects similar to vaginally applied estrogen (orally, tamoxifen is an estrogen antagonist in breast tissue). This study was designed to evaluate the pharmacokinetics and local tolerability of vaginal tamoxifen in female rabbits. This work is part of an effort to develop a vaginal tamoxifen product capable of treating symptoms of vulvar and vaginal atrophy (VVA) in hormone-receptor positive breast cancer patients.

Vaginally administered tamoxifen showed minimal metabolism which is in contrast to oral administration in other small animal models. The upper dose of 20 mg tamoxifen is the dose administered orally to women diagnosed with breast cancer and thus represents a relatively high exposure per kg in rabbits. The findings of this study support the clinical evaluation of tamoxifen to study the pharmacokinetics and safety in women (initially in post-menopausal women).

Daré's product candidate, DARE-VVA1, incorporates tamoxifen in a proprietary formulation designed for vaginal delivery. Daré is investigating the use of tamoxifen, a commonly prescribed treatment for breast cancer, as a new way of addressing VVA, an inflammation of the vaginal epithelium due to the reduction in levels of circulating estrogen. Historically, estrogen creams, rings, and tablet supplements have been prescribed for the treatment of VVA, however, these products are often contraindicated for women undergoing treatment for hormone receptor-positive breast cancer.1

Evaluation of Different Suppliers of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Used in Intravaginal Rings:

An investigative study evaluated ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) copolymer from three different suppliers used to prepare segmented intravaginal rings (IVRs) for the sustained release of estradiol (E2) and progesterone (P). The findings of this study support the conclusion that EVA (28% VA content) from the three different suppliers can be used to prepare IVRs capable of the controlled release of E2 and P. While there were some minor differences between the EVA used (one EVA had a lower melt-flow index than the other two sources) there was remarkable consistency in the results obtained.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the advancement of innovative products for women's health. The company's mission is to identify, develop and bring to market a diverse portfolio of differentiated therapies that expand treatment options, improve outcomes and facilitate convenience for women, primarily in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility.

Daré's product portfolio includes potential first-in-category candidates in clinical development: Ovaprene®, a hormone-free, monthly contraceptive intravaginal ring; Sildenafil Cream, 3.6%, a novel cream formulation of sildenafil to treat female sexual arousal disorder utilizing the active ingredient in Viagra®; DARE-BV1, a unique hydrogel formulation of clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis via a single application; and DARE-HRT1, a combination bio-identical estradiol and progesterone intravaginal ring for hormone replacement therapy following menopause. To learn more about Daré's full portfolio of women's health product candidates, and mission to deliver differentiated therapies for women, please visit www.darebioscience.com .

