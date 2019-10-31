Market Overview

Geron to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on November 6, 2019

Globe Newswire  
October 31, 2019 8:00am
MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2019 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 via press release, which will be available on the Company's website at www.geron.com/investors. Geron will host a conference call on Thursday, November 7 at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the financial results as well as recent events.

Participants may access the conference call live via telephone by dialing domestically +1 (866) 393-4306 or internationally +1 (734) 385-2616. The passcode is 2929819. Participants are advised to dial in at least 10 minutes prior to minimize any delay in joining the call. A live, listen-only webcast will also be available on the Company's website at www.geron.com/investors/events. If you are unable to listen to the live call, an archived webcast will be available on the Company's website for 30 days.

About Geron

Geron is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and potential commercialization of a first-in-class telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. For more information about Geron, visit www.geron.com.

CONTACT:

Suzanne Messere
Investor and Media Relations
investor@geron.com
media@geron.com

CG Capital
877-889-1972

