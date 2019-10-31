Market Overview

Autolus Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on November 7

Globe Newswire  
October 31, 2019 6:30am   Comments
LONDON, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2019 financial results and operational highlights before open of U.S. markets on Thursday, November 7, 2019.

Management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET/1:30 p.m. GMT the same day to discuss the company's financial results and provide a general business update. To listen to the webcast and view the accompanying slide presentation, please go to: https://www.autolus.com/investor-relations/news-events/events.

The call may also be accessed by dialing (866) 679-5407 for U.S. and Canada callers or (409) 217-8320 for international callers. Please reference conference ID 5075598. After the conference call, a replay will be available for one week. To access the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 for U.S. and Canada callers or (404) 537-3406 for international callers. Please reference conference ID 5075598.

About Autolus Therapeutics plc
Autolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. For more information, go to: https://www.autolus.com.

Investor and media contact:
Silvia Taylor
Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Communications
Autolus
+1-240-801-3850
s.taylor@autolus.com

UK:
Julia Wilson
+44 (0) 7818 430877
j.wilson@autolus.com

