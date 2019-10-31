ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 3RD QUARTER 2019 UNAUDITED RESULTS

SUMMARY OF UNAUDITED RESULTS Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 20191 Q2 20191 Q3 2018 %2 Reference 20191 2018 % 5,879 2,998 5,839 +1 Income/(loss) attributable to shareholders 14,878 17,762 -16 6,081 3,025 5,570 +9 CCS earnings attributable to shareholders Note 2 14,399 16,499 -13 1,313 (437) (54) Of which: Identified items A 868 783 4,767 3,462 5,624 -15 CCS earnings attributable to shareholders excluding identified items 13,530 15,716 -14 149 130 169 Add: CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest 410 411 4,917 3,592 5,793 -15 CCS earnings excluding identified items 13,940 16,127 -14 Of which: 2,674 1,726 2,292 Integrated Gas 6,968 7,036 907 1,335 1,886 Upstream 3,967 4,894 2,153 1,338 2,010 Downstream 5,313 5,436 (817) (806) (395) Corporate (2,307) (1,239) 12,252 11,031 12,092 +1 Cash flow from operating activities 31,913 31,064 +3 (2,130) (4,166) (4,082) Cash flow from investing activities (10,918) (8,347) 10,122 6,865 8,010 Free cash flow H 20,995 22,717 0.73 0.37 0.70 +4 Basic earnings per share ($) 1.84 2.14 -14 0.76 0.37 0.67 +13 Basic CCS earnings per share ($) B 1.78 1.99 -11 0.59 0.43 0.68 -13 Basic CCS earnings per share excl. identified items ($) 1.67 1.89 -12 0.47 0.47 0.47 - Dividend per share ($) 1.41 1.41 - IFRS 16 Leases (IFRS 16) was adopted with effect from January 1, 2019. See Note 8 "Adoption of IFRS 16 Leases". Q3 on Q3 change.

Compared with the third quarter 2018, CCS earnings attributable to shareholders excluding identified items were $4.8 billion, reflecting lower realised oil, LNG and gas prices, as well as weaker realised refining and chemicals margins. This was partly offset by significantly stronger contributions from LNG and oil products trading and optimisation as well as higher realised margins in retail and global commercial.

Compared with the third quarter 2018, cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements was $12.1 billion, reflecting lower earnings, higher pension contributions and lower dividends received.

Total dividends distributed to shareholders in the quarter were $3.8 billion. Today, Shell launches the next tranche of the share buyback programme, with a maximum aggregate consideration of $2.75 billion in the period up to and including January 27, 2020. Since the launch of the programme, Shell has bought back $12 billion in shares for cancellation.

Royal Dutch Shell Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden commented: "This quarter we continued to deliver strong cash flow and earnings, despite sustained lower oil and gas prices, and chemicals margins. Our earnings reflect the resilience of our market-facing businesses and their ability to capitalise on market conditions, including very strong trading and optimisation results this quarter.

Our intention to buy back $25 billion in shares and reduce net debt remains unchanged. The prevailing weak macroeconomic conditions and challenging outlook inevitably create uncertainty about the pace of reducing gearing to 25% and completing the share buyback programme within the 2020 timeframe."



ADDITIONAL PERFORMANCE MEASURES Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2018 %1 Reference 2019 2018 % 6,098 5,337 5,902 Cash capital expenditure2 C 17,036 16,648 7,759 6,341 5,717 Capital investment3 C 20,785 16,999 3,563 3,583 3,596 -1 Total production available for sale (thousand boe/d) 3,632 3,625 - 55.99 61.26 68.21 -18 Global liquids realised price ($/b) 58.18 65.13 -11 4.19 4.21 4.92 -15 Global natural gas realised price ($/thousand scf) 4.63 4.91 -6 8,650 9,941 9,312 -7 Operating expenses G 27,509 29,037 -5 8,657 9,477 9,248 -6 Underlying operating expenses G 27,000 28,878 -7 8.6% 8.4% 8.7% ROACE (Net income basis) E 8.6% 8.7% 8.1% 8.2% 8.1% ROACE (CCS basis excluding identified items)4 E 8.1% 8.1% 27.9% 27.6% 23.1% Gearing F 27.9% 23.1% Q3 on Q3 change. With effect from 2019, Cash capital expenditure has been introduced as a capital spent performance measure (see Reference C). With effect from 2019, the definition has been amended (see Reference C). Comparative information has been revised. With effect from 2019, the definition has been amended (see Reference E). Comparative information has been revised.

Supplementary financial and operational disclosure for this quarter is available at www.shell.com/investor .

The IFRS 16 impact on net debt in the third quarter 2019 was an increase of $15,566 million. Third quarter 2019 reported Gearing was 27.9% on an IFRS 16 basis, comparable with 23.5% on an IAS 17 basis.

The impact of IFRS 16 is presented in Note 8 "Adoption of IFRS 16 Leases" and not addressed in the performance analysis sections of this results announcement.

THIRD QUARTER 2019 PORTFOLIO DEVELOPMENTS

Upstream

During the quarter, Shell completed the sale of its shares in Shell Olie-og Gasudvinding Danmark B.V., which held a 36.8% non-operating interest in the Danish Underground Consortium, to Norwegian Energy Company ASA for $1.9 billion.

During the quarter, Shell took the final investment decision for the PowerNap deep-water project, a subsea tie-back to the Shell-operated Olympus production hub, in the US Gulf of Mexico (Shell interest 100%).

Downstream

During the quarter, Shell completed the divestment of its 50% interest in the SASREF joint venture in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Saudi Aramco for $631 million.





PERFORMANCE BY SEGMENT

INTEGRATED GAS Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 20191 Q2 20191 Q3 2018 %2 20191 2018 % 2,597 1,340 2,116 +23 Segment earnings 6,731 7,865 -14 (77) (386) (176) Of which: Identified items (Reference A) (237) 829 2,674 1,726 2,292 +17 Earnings excluding identified items 6,968 7,036 -1 4,224 3,403 3,320 +27 Cash flow from operating activities 11,854 8,831 +34 894 738 688 Cash capital expenditure3 2,976 2,558 2,303 836 864 Capital investment4 5,103 2,908 166 159 208 -20 Liquids production available for sale (thousand b/d) 154 214 -28 4,586 4,456 4,156 +10 Natural gas production available for sale (million scf/d) 4,397 4,267 +3 957 927 924 +4 Total production available for sale (thousand boe/d) 912 950 -4 8.95 8.66 8.18 +9 LNG liquefaction volumes (million tonnes) 26.34 25.54 +3 18.90 17.95 17.27 +9 LNG sales volumes (million tonnes) 54.36 53.82 +1 IFRS 16 was adopted with effect from January 1, 2019. See Note 8 "Adoption of IFRS 16 Leases". Q3 on Q3 change. With effect from 2019, Cash capital expenditure has been introduced as a capital spent performance measure (see Reference C). With effect from 2019, the definition has been amended (see Reference C). Comparative information has been revised.

Third quarter identified items primarily reflected losses related to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives.

Compared with the third quarter 2018, Integrated Gas earnings excluding identified items primarily reflected significantly stronger contributions from LNG trading and optimisation as well as higher volumes, partly offset by lower realised LNG, oil and gas prices.

Compared with the third quarter 2018, production increased mainly due to field ramp-ups in Australia and Trinidad and Tobago. LNG liquefaction volumes increased mainly as a result of new LNG capacity from the Prelude floating LNG facility as well as increased feedgas availability compared with the third quarter 2018.

Compared with the third quarter 2018, cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements mainly reflected higher earnings, partly offset by increased cash outflows related to commodity derivatives.









UPSTREAM Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 20191 Q2 20191 Q3 2018 %2 20191 2018 % 1,722 1,554 2,249 -23 Segment earnings 4,982 5,197 -4 815 219 363 Of which: Identified items (Reference A) 1,015 303 907 1,335 1,886 -52 Earnings excluding identified items 3,967 4,894 -19 4,448 5,616 6,663 -33 Cash flow from operating activities 15,343 15,792 -3 2,639 2,342 3,323 Cash capital expenditure3 7,482 8,946 2,452 2,700 2,918 Capital investment4 7,889 8,799 1,705 1,683 1,602 +6 Liquids production available for sale (thousand b/d) 1,702 1,561 +9 5,224 5,640 6,206 -16 Natural gas production available for sale (million scf/d) 5,904 6,461 -9 2,606 2,656 2,672 -2 Total production available for sale (thousand boe/d) 2,720 2,675 +2 IFRS 16 was adopted with effect from January 1, 2019. See Note 8 "Adoption of IFRS 16 Leases". Q3 on Q3 change. With effect from 2019, Cash capital expenditure has been introduced as a capital spent performance measure (see Reference C). With effect from 2019, the definition has been amended (see Reference C). Comparative information has been revised.

Third quarter identified items primarily reflected a gain on sale of assets of $1,465 million, partly offset by impairments of $344 million and a charge of $261 million related to the impact of the weakening Brazilian real on a deferred tax position.

Compared with the third quarter 2018, Upstream earnings excluding identified items reflected lower realised oil, gas and NGL prices, well write-offs in Kazakhstan as well as lower gas production. These were partly offset by lower provisions, as well as positive movements in deferred tax positions in contrast with the same period a year ago.

Compared with the third quarter 2018, production decreased mainly due to divestments, weaker operational performance and higher maintenance activities, largely offset by field ramp-ups. Excluding portfolio impacts, production was 2% higher than in the same quarter a year ago.

Compared with the third quarter 2018, cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements mainly reflected lower cash earnings.









DOWNSTREAM Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 20191 Q2 20191 Q3 2018 %2 20191 2018 % 2,574 1,072 1,709 +51 Segment earnings3 5,240 4,683 +12 421 (266) (301) Of which: Identified items (Reference A) (73) (753) 2,153 1,338 2,010 +7 Earnings excluding identified items3 5,313 5,436 -2 Of which: 1,929 1,206 1,473 +31 Oil Products 4,506 3,656 +23 448 (20) 424 +6 Refining & Trading 771 679 +14 1,481 1,225 1,049 +41 Marketing 3,735 2,977 +25 224 132 537 -58 Chemicals 806 1,780 -55 3,205 2,398 1,037 +209 Cash flow from operating activities 4,992 5,134 -3 2,454 2,176 1,817 Cash capital expenditure4 6,301 4,990 2,870 2,731 1,859 Capital investment5 7,471 5,136 2,522 2,632 2,675 -6 Refinery processing intake (thousand b/d) 2,606 2,623 -1 6,731 6,608 6,697 +1 Oil Products sales volumes (thousand b/d) 6,603 6,742 -2 3,845 3,787 4,145 -7 Chemicals sales volumes (thousand tonnes) 11,769 13,534 -13 IFRS 16 was adopted with effect from January 1, 2019. See Note 8 "Adoption of IFRS 16 Leases". Q3 on Q3 change. Earnings are presented on a CCS basis (See Note 2). With effect from 2019, Cash capital expenditure has been introduced as a capital spent performance measure (see Reference C). With effect from 2019, the definition has been amended (see Reference C). Comparative information has been revised.

Third quarter identified items primarily reflected a gain on sale of assets of $282 million and a gain of $192 million related to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives, partly offset by a net charge of $52 million related to impairments.

Compared with the third quarter 2018, Downstream earnings excluding identified items benefited from stronger contributions from oil products trading and optimisation and higher retail and global commercial margins. These were partly offset by lower realised refining, base chemicals and intermediates margins.

Compared with the third quarter 2018, cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements mainly reflected lower cash earnings and lower dividends received.

Oil Products

Refining & Trading earnings excluding identified items reflected stronger contributions from oil products trading and optimisation, mainly fuel oil, partly offset by lower realised refining margins, compared with the third quarter 2018.



Refinery availability was 92%, at a similar level as in the third quarter 2018.

Marketing earnings excluding identified items reflected increased retail, lubricants and aviation margins, as well as favourable currency exchange rate effects, compared with the third quarter 2018.



Compared with the third quarter 2018, Oil Products sales volumes were at a similar level.

Chemicals

Chemicals earnings excluding identified items reflected lower realised intermediates and base chemicals margins mainly in Europe and Asia as well as lower volumes.



Chemicals manufacturing plant availability decreased to 91% from 93% in the third quarter 2018, mainly reflecting higher maintenance activities in Europe.





CORPORATE Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 20191 Q2 20191 Q3 2018 20191 2018 (663) (789) (335) Segment earnings (2,122) (835) 154 18 60 Of which: Identified items (Reference A) 185 404 (817) (806) (395) Earnings excluding identified items (2,307) (1,239) 375 (385) 1,072 Cash flow from operating activities (276) 1,307 IFRS 16 was adopted with effect from January 1, 2019. See Note 8 "Adoption of IFRS 16 Leases".

Third quarter identified items mainly reflected a gain related to the impact of the weakening Brazilian real on a deferred tax position.

Compared with the third quarter 2018, Corporate earnings excluding identified items reflected adverse currency exchange rate effects as well as lower tax credits.

OUTLOOK FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER 2019

Integrated Gas production is expected to be 920 – 970 thousand boe/d. LNG liquefaction volumes are expected to be 8.8 – 9.4 million tonnes.

Upstream production is expected to be 2,650 – 2,800 thousand boe/d.

Refinery availability is expected to be 87% – 92%.

Oil Products sales volumes are expected to be 6,650 – 7,050 thousand boe/d.

Chemicals manufacturing plant availability is expected to be 81% – 86%.

Corporate segment earnings excluding identified items are expected to be a net expense of $2,900 – 3,200 million for the full year 2019. This excludes the impact of currency exchange rate effects.

Full year 2019 Cash capital expenditure is expected to be around the lower end of the $24 – 29 billion range.

FORTHCOMING EVENTS

The Shell Project & Technology Open House for the investor community is scheduled to take place on November 26, 2019 in Amsterdam.

Fourth quarter 2019 and full year results and dividends are scheduled to be announced on January 30, 2020. First quarter 2020 results and dividends are scheduled to be announced on April 30, 2020. Second quarter 2020 and half year results and dividends are scheduled to be announced on July 30, 2020. Third quarter 2020 results and dividends are scheduled to be announced on October 29, 2020.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 20191 Q2 20191 Q3 2018 20191 2018 86,592 90,544 100,151 Revenue2 260,871 286,151 769 632 1,000 Share of profit of joint ventures and associates 2,885 2,755 2,180 662 397 Interest and other income4 3,285 3,024 89,541 91,838 101,548 Total revenue and other income 267,041 291,930 63,900 68,590 76,070 Purchases 192,413 215,719 6,002 6,835 6,256 Production and manufacturing expenses 19,191 20,167 2,429 2,881 2,829 Selling, distribution and administrative expenses 7,662 8,198 219 225 227 Research and development 656 672 644 439 322 Exploration 1,389 795 6,815 6,699 5,198 Depreciation, depletion and amortisation 19,464 15,891 1,161 1,252 909 Interest expense 3,572 2,774 81,169 86,920 91,811 Total expenditure 244,346 264,216 8,372 4,917 9,737 Income/(loss) before taxation 22,695 27,714 2,348 1,755 3,696 Taxation charge/(credit) 7,351 9,454 6,024 3,162 6,041 Income/(loss) for the period2 15,344 18,260 145 164 202 Income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 466 498 5,879 2,998 5,839 Income/(loss) attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders 14,878 17,762 0.73 0.37 0.70 Basic earnings per share ($)3 1.84 2.14 0.73 0.37 0.70 Diluted earnings per share ($)3 1.83 2.12 See Note 8 "Adoption of IFRS 16 Leases". See Note 2 "Segment information". See Note 3 "Earnings per share". Third quarter 2019 included a gain on divestments including Upstream Denmark, Caesar Tonga and the SASREF joint venture in Saudi Arabia. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2018 2019 2018 6,024 3,162 6,041 Income/(loss) for the period 15,344 18,260 Other comprehensive income/(loss) net of tax: Items that may be reclassified to income in later periods: (1,514) 215 (500) Currency translation differences (1,123) (2,818) 2 18 (1) Debt instruments remeasurements 31 (15) 213 101 (69) Cash flow and net investment hedging gains/(losses) (132) (769) 5 79 43 Deferred cost of hedging 111 (148) (45) (1) 8 Share of other comprehensive income/(loss) of joint ventures and associates (101) (27) (1,339) 413 (519) Total (1,214) (3,777) Items that are not reclassified to income in later periods: (2,010) (1,172) 615 Retirement benefits remeasurements (4,655) 3,162 (53) (73) 84 Equity instruments remeasurements (23) (203) 1 (6) (2) Share of other comprehensive income/(loss) of joint ventures and associates (4) (1) (2,062) (1,251) 697 Total (4,683) 2,958 (3,401) (839) 178 Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period (5,897) (819) 2,624 2,323 6,219 Comprehensive income/(loss) for the period 9,447 17,441 124 180 173 Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 482 349 2,499 2,143 6,046 Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders 8,965 17,092



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET $ million September 30, 20191 December 31, 2018 Assets Non-current assets Intangible assets 23,116 23,586 Property, plant and equipment 236,921 223,175 Joint ventures and associates 24,096 25,329 Investments in securities 3,048 3,074 Deferred tax 11,287 12,097 Retirement benefits 2,708 6,051 Trade and other receivables 7,558 7,826 Derivative financial instruments2 853 574 309,588 301,712 Current assets Inventories 23,240 21,117 Trade and other receivables 40,694 42,431 Derivative financial instruments2 6,835 7,193 Cash and cash equivalents 15,417 26,741 86,186 97,482 Total assets 395,774 399,194 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Debt 76,112 66,690 Trade and other payables 2,229 2,735 Derivative financial instruments2 1,301 1,399 Deferred tax 14,373 14,837 Retirement benefits 14,166 11,653 Decommissioning and other provisions 19,849 21,533 128,028 118,847 Current liabilities Debt 12,812 10,134 Trade and other payables 45,543 48,888 Derivative financial instruments2 5,165 7,184 Taxes payable 8,292 7,497 Retirement benefits 394 451 Decommissioning and other provisions 2,960 3,659 75,165 77,813 Total liabilities 203,194 196,660 Equity attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders 188,617 198,646 Non-controlling interest 3,964 3,888 Total equity 192,580 202,534 Total liabilities and equity 395,774 399,194 1. See Note 8 "Adoption of IFRS 16 Leases". See Note 6 "Derivative financial instruments and debt excluding finance lease liabilities".







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY Equity attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders $ million Share capital1 Shares

held in

trust Other reserves2 Retained earnings Total Non-

controlling

interest Total

equity At January 1, 2019 (as previously published) 685 (1,260) 16,615 182,606 198,646 3,888 202,534 Impact of IFRS 163 - - - 4 4 - 4 At January 1, 2019 (as revised) 685 (1,260) 16,615 182,610 198,650 3,888 202,538 Comprehensive income/(loss)

for the period - - (5,913) 14,878 8,965 482 9,447 Transfer from other comprehensive income - - (56) 56 - - - Dividends - - - (11,472) (11,472) (403) (11,875) Repurchases of shares (20) - 20 (7,526) (7,526) - (7,526) Share-based compensation - 749 (131) (619) (1) - (1) Other changes in

non-controlling interest - - - - - (3) (3) At September 30, 2019 666 (511) 10,535 177,927 188,617 3,964 192,580 At January 1, 2018 696 (917) 16,794 177,733 194,306 3,456 197,762 Comprehensive income/(loss)

for the period - - (670) 17,762 17,092 349 17,441 Transfer from other comprehensive income - - (1,108) 1,108 - - - Dividends - - - (11,806) (11,806) (489) (12,295) Repurchases of shares (4) - 4 (2,007) (2,007) - (2,007) Share-based compensation - (301) 25 177 (99) - (99) Other changes in

non-controlling interest - - - 47 47 637 684 At September 30, 2018 692 (1,218) 15,045 183,014 197,533 3,953 201,486 1. See Note 4 "Share capital". See Note 5 "Other reserves". See Note 8 "Adoption of IFRS 16 Leases".







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 20191 Q2 20191 Q3 2018 20191 2018 8,372 4,917 9,737 Income before taxation for the period2 22,695 27,714 Adjustment for: 921 1,030 690 - Interest expense (net) 2,846 2,161 6,815 6,699 5,198 - Depreciation, depletion and amortisation 19,464 15,891 402 202 149 - Exploration well write-offs 722 304 (2,039) (379) (163) - Net (gains)/losses on sale and revaluation of non-current assets and businesses (2,483) (2,338) (769) (632) (1,000) - Share of (profit)/loss of joint ventures and associates (2,885) (2,755) 859 1,217 1,374 - Dividends received from joint ventures and associates 2,820 3,368 813 (61) (1,693) - (Increase)/decrease in inventories (2,089) (4,871) 2,644 308 (2,722) - (Increase)/decrease in current receivables 1,527 (6,466) (3,289) 321 1,788 - Increase/(decrease) in current payables (2,184) 5,678 (149) (480) 560 - Derivative financial instruments (1,738) (827) (634) 30 (93) - Retirement benefits2 (582) 232 (250) 8 (434) - Decommissioning and other provisions2 (544) (973) 67 (39) 535 - Other2 54 719 (1,511) (2,110) (1,834) Tax paid (5,710) (6,773) 12,252 11,031 12,092 Cash flow from operating activities 31,913 31,064 (5,992) (5,150) (5,800) Capital expenditure (16,264) (15,864) (30) (160) (78) Investments in joint ventures and associates (631) (672) (76) (26) (24) Investments in equity securities2 (141) (112) 2,932 644 231 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and businesses 3,754 2,400 922 102 935 Proceeds from sale of joint ventures and associates 1,567 1,119 126 17 188 Proceeds from sale of equity securities2 414 4,408 229 220 236 Interest received 686 602 732 592 588 Other investing cash inflows2 2,004 1,299 (973) (404) (358) Other investing cash outflows2 (2,308) (1,527) (2,130) (4,166) (4,082) Cash flow from investing activities (10,918) (8,347) 2,009 145 (155) Net increase/(decrease) in debt with maturity period

within three months 2,063 (416) Other debt: 142 180 424 - New borrowings 462 788 (7,180) (2,848) (2,260) - Repayments (11,561) (7,232) (1,088) (1,214) (864) Interest paid (3,417) (2,648) 76 45 - Derivative financial instruments2 76 - - - (1) Change in non-controlling interest (2) 673 Cash dividends paid to: (3,773) (3,825) (3,949) - Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders (11,473) (11,806) (133) (203) (134) - Non-controlling interest (404) (486) (2,944) (2,142) (1,414) Repurchases of shares (7,340) (1,414) (94) (7) (2) Shares held in trust: net sales/(purchases) and dividends received (557) (1,088) (12,985) (9,868) (8,355) Cash flow from financing activities (32,153) (23,629) (190) 4 (11) Currency translation differences relating to cash and

cash equivalents (166) (288) (3,054) (3,000) (356) Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (11,324) (1,200) 18,470 21,470 19,468 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 26,741 20,312 15,417 18,470 19,112 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 15,417 19,112

﻿See Note 8 "Adoption of IFRS 16 Leases". See Note 7 "Change in presentation of Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows".

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Basis of preparation

These unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements ("Interim Statements") of Royal Dutch Shell plc ("the Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as "Shell") have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and as adopted by the European Union, and on the basis of the same accounting principles as those used in the Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 (pages 167 to 214) as filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, except for the adoption of IFRS 16 Leases on January 1, 2019, and should be read in conjunction with that filing.

Under IFRS 16, all lease contracts, with limited exceptions, are recognised in financial statements by way of right-of-use assets and corresponding lease liabilities. Shell applied the modified retrospective transition method without restating comparative information. Further information in respect of the implementation of IFRS 16 is included in Note 8.

In March 2019, the IFRS Interpretations Committee (IFRIC) made its agenda decision regarding "Physical settlement of contracts to buy or sell a non-financial item (IFRS 9)". The impact of this decision is under review.

The financial information presented in the unaudited Interim Statements does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of section 434(3) of the Companies Act 2006 ("the Act"). Statutory accounts for the year ended December 31, 2018 were published in Shell's Annual Report and Form 20-F and a copy was delivered to the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales. The auditor's report on those accounts was unqualified, did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying the report and did not contain a statement under sections 498(2) or 498(3) of the Act.



Segment information

Segment earnings are presented on a current cost of supplies basis (CCS earnings), which is the earnings measure used by the Chief Executive Officer for the purposes of making decisions about allocating resources and assessing performance. On this basis, the purchase price of volumes sold during the period is based on the current cost of supplies during the same period after making allowance for the tax effect. CCS earnings therefore exclude the effect of changes in the oil price on inventory carrying amounts. Sales between segments are based on prices generally equivalent to commercially available prices.

With the adoption of IFRS 16, the interest expense on leases formerly classified as operating leases is reported under the Corporate segment, while depreciation related to the respective right-of-use assets is reported in the segments making use of the assets. This treatment is consistent with the existing treatment for leases formerly classified as finance leases.

INFORMATION BY SEGMENT Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2018 2019 2018 Third-party revenue 9,735 8,942 10,848 Integrated Gas 30,316 31,862 2,347 2,457 1,769 Upstream 7,237 6,687 74,499 79,131 87,518 Downstream 223,282 247,563 12 13 16 Corporate 36 39 86,592 90,544 100,151 Total third-party revenue1 260,871 286,151 Inter-segment revenue2 1,025 1,045 1,276 Integrated Gas 3,162 3,705 8,144 8,996 10,526 Upstream 26,840 28,924 267 234 259 Downstream 840 762 - - - Corporate - - CCS earnings 2,597 1,340 2,116 Integrated Gas 6,731 7,865 1,722 1,554 2,249 Upstream 4,982 5,197 2,574 1,072 1,709 Downstream 5,240 4,683 (663) (789) (335) Corporate (2,122) (835) 6,230 3,177 5,739 Total 14,831 16,910 1. Includes revenue from sources other than from contracts with customers, which mainly comprises the impact of fair value accounting of commodity derivatives. Third quarter 2019 included income of $1,460 million (Q2 2019: $969 million income; nine months 2019: $3,166 million income).



Inter-segment revenue has been revised to amend for transactions within segments that were previously reported as inter-segment revenue, and vice versa. Comparative information has been revised. The amounts previously reported as inter-segment revenue for Integrated Gas were Q2 2019: $1,005 million, Q3 2018: $1,242 million and nine months 2018: $3,601 million. The amounts previously reported as inter-segment revenue for Downstream were Q2 2019: $1,316 million, Q3 2018: $1,559 million and nine months 2018: $4,280 million.







RECONCILIATION OF INCOME FOR THE PERIOD TO CCS EARNINGS Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2018 2019 2018 5,879 2,998 5,839 Income/(loss) attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders 14,878 17,762 145 164 202 Income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 466 498 6,024 3,162 6,041 Income/(loss) for the period 15,344 18,260 Current cost of supplies adjustment: 240 30 (381) Purchases (715) (1,760) (56) 1 95 Taxation 181 435 22 (16) (16) Share of profit/(loss) of joint ventures and associates 21 (25) 206 15 (302) Current cost of supplies adjustment1 (513) (1,350) 6,230 3,177 5,739 CCS earnings 14,831 16,910 of which: 6,081 3,025 5,570 CCS earnings attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders 14,399 16,499 149 152 169 CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest 432 411 1. The adjustment attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders is a positive $202 million in the third quarter 2019 (Q2 2019: positive $27 million; Q3 2018: negative $269 million; nine months 2019: negative $479 million; nine months 2018: negative $1,263 million).

Earnings per share

EARNINGS PER SHARE Quarters Nine months Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2018 2019 2018 5,879 2,998 5,839 Income/(loss) attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders

($ million) 14,878 17,762 Weighted average number of shares used as the basis for determining: 8,017.5 8,100.8 8,290.3 Basic earnings per share (million) 8,097.6 8,301.4 8,067.6 8,153.7 8,353.1 Diluted earnings per share (million) 8,151.4 8,368.7

Share capital

ISSUED AND FULLY PAID ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.07 EACH1 Number of shares Nominal value ($ million) A B A B Total At January 1, 2019 4,471,889,296 3,745,486,731 376 309 685 Repurchases of shares (227,226,527) (11,488,283) (19) (1) (20) At September 30, 2019 4,244,662,769 3,733,998,448 357 308 665 At January 1, 2018 4,597,136,050 3,745,486,731 387 309 696 Repurchases of shares (43,054,969) - (4) - (4) At September 30, 2018 4,554,081,081 3,745,486,731 383 309 692 Share capital at September 30, 2019 also included 50,000 issued and fully paid sterling deferred shares of £1 each.

At Royal Dutch Shell plc's Annual General Meeting on May 21, 2019, the Board was authorised to allot ordinary shares in Royal Dutch Shell plc, and to grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert, any security into ordinary shares in Royal Dutch Shell plc, up to an aggregate nominal amount of €190 million (representing 2,720 million ordinary shares of €0.07 each), and to list such shares or rights on any stock exchange. This authority expires at the earlier of the close of business on August 21, 2020, and the end of the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2020, unless previously renewed, revoked or varied by Royal Dutch Shell plc in a general meeting.

Other reserves

OTHER RESERVES $ million Merger

reserve Share premium reserve Capital redemption reserve Share plan reserve Accumulated other comprehensive income Total At January 1, 2019 37,298 154 95 1,098 (22,030) 16,615 Other comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders - - - - (5,913) (5,913) Transfer from other comprehensive income - - - - (56) (56) Repurchases of shares - - 20 - - 20 Share-based compensation - - - (131) - (131) At September 30, 2019 37,296 154 116 966 (27,998) 10,535 At January 1, 2018 37,298 154 84 1,440 (22,182) 16,794 Other comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders - - - - (670) (670) Transfer from other comprehensive income - - - - (1,108) (1,108) Repurchases of shares - - 4 - - 4 Share-based compensation - - - 25 - 25 At September 30, 2018 37,298 154 88 1,465 (23,960) 15,045

The merger reserve and share premium reserve were established as a consequence of Royal Dutch Shell plc becoming the single parent company of Royal Dutch Petroleum Company and The "Shell" Transport and Trading Company, p.l.c., now The Shell Transport and Trading Company Limited, in 2005. The merger reserve increased in 2016 following the issuance of shares for the acquisition of BG Group plc. The capital redemption reserve was established in connection with repurchases of shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc. The share plan reserve is in respect of equity-settled share-based compensation plans.

Derivative financial instruments and debt excluding lease liabilities

As disclosed in the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2018, presented in the Annual Report and Form 20-F for that year, Shell is exposed to the risks of changes in fair value of its financial assets and liabilities. The fair values of the financial assets and liabilities are defined as the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. Methods and assumptions used to estimate the fair values at September 30, 2019 are consistent with those used in the year ended December 31, 2018, though the carrying amounts of derivative financial instruments measured using predominantly unobservable inputs have changed since that date.

The table below provides the comparison of the fair value with the carrying amount of debt excluding lease liabilities, disclosed in accordance with IFRS 7 Financial Instruments: Disclosures.

DEBT EXCLUDING LEASE LIABILITIES $ million September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Carrying amount 57,839 62,798 Fair value1 63,345 64,708 1. Mainly determined from the prices quoted for these securities.

Change in presentation of Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

With effect from January 1, 2019, the starting point for the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows is ‘Income before taxation' (previously: Income). Furthermore, to improve transparency, "Retirement benefits" and "Decommissioning and other provisions" have been separately disclosed. The "Other" component of cash flow from investing activities has been expanded to distinguish between cash inflows and outflows. Prior period comparatives for these line items have been revised to conform with current year presentation. In addition, a new line item, "Derivative financial instruments", has been introduced to cash flow from financing activities. Overall, the revisions do not have an impact on cash flow from operating activities, cash flow from investing activities or cash flow from financing activities, as previously published.

Adoption of IFRS 16 Leases

IFRS 16 was adopted with effect from January 1, 2019. Under the new standard, all lease contracts, with limited exceptions, are recognised in the financial statements by way of right-of-use assets and corresponding lease liabilities. Shell applied the modified retrospective transition method, and consequently comparative information is not restated. As a practical expedient, no reassessment was performed of contracts that were previously identified as leases and contracts that were not previously identified as containing a lease applying IAS 17 Leases and IFRIC 4 Determining whether an Arrangement contains a Lease. At January 1, 2019, additional lease liabilities were recognised for leases previously classified as operating leases applying IAS 17. These lease liabilities were measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using entity-specific incremental borrowing rates at January 1, 2019. In general, a corresponding right-of-use asset was recognised for an amount equal to each lease liability, adjusted by the amount of any prepaid or accrued lease payment relating to the specific lease contract, as recognised on the balance sheet at December 31, 2018. Provisions for onerous lease contracts at December 31, 2018 were adjusted to the respective right-of-use assets recognised at January 1, 2019.

The reconciliation of differences between the operating lease commitments disclosed under the prior standard and the additional lease liabilities recognised on the balance sheet at January 1, 2019 is as follows:

LEASE LIABILITIES RECONCILIATION $ million Undiscounted future minimum lease payments under operating leases at December 31, 2018 24,219 Impact of discounting1 (5,167) Leases not yet commenced at January 1, 2019 (2,586) Short-term leases2 (277) Long-term leases expiring before December 31, 20192 (192) Other reconciling items (net) 40 Additional lease liability at January 1, 2019 16,037 Finance lease liability at December 31, 2018 14,026 Total lease liability at January 1, 2019 30,063

1. Under the modified retrospective transition method, lease payments were discounted at January 1, 2019 using an incremental borrowing rate representing the rate of interest that the entity within Shell that entered into the lease would have to pay to borrow over a similar term, and with a similar security, the funds necessary to obtain an asset of a similar value to the right-of-use asset in a similar economic environment. The incremental borrowing rate applied to each lease was determined taking into account the risk-free rate, adjusted for factors such as the credit rating of the contracting entity and the terms and conditions of the lease. The weighted average incremental borrowing rate applied by Shell upon transition was 7.2%.

2. Shell has applied the practical expedient to classify leases for which the lease term ends within 12 months of the date of initial application of IFRS 16 as short-term leases. Shell has also applied the recognition exemption for short-term leases.

Compared with the previous accounting for operating leases under IAS 17, the application of the new standard has a significant impact on the classification of expenditures and cash flows. It also impacts the timing of expenses recognised in the statement of income.



With effect from 2019, expenses related to leases previously classified as operating leases are presented under Depreciation, depletion and amortisation and Interest expense (in 2018 these were mainly reported in Purchases, Production and manufacturing expenses, and Selling, distribution and administrative expenses).



With effect from 2019, payments related to leases previously classified as operating leases are presented under Cash flow from financing activities (in 2018 these were reported in Cash flow from operating activities and Cash flow from investing activities).



The adoption of the new standard had an accumulated impact of $4 million in equity following the recognition of lease liabilities of $16,037 million and additional right-of-use assets of $15,558 million and reclassifications mainly related to pre-paid leases and onerous contracts previously recognised.



The detailed impact on the balance sheet at January 1, 2019, is as follows:

















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET $ million December 31, 2018 IFRS 16 impact January 1, 2019 Assets Non-current assets Intangible assets 23,586 23,586 Property, plant and equipment 223,175 15,558 238,733 Joint ventures and associates 25,329 25,329 Investments in securities 3,074 3,074 Deferred tax 12,097 12,097 Retirement benefits 6,051 6,051 Trade and other receivables1 7,826 (814) 7,012 Derivative financial instruments4 574 574 301,712 14,744 316,456 Current assets Inventories 21,117 21,117 Trade and other receivables 42,431 69 42,500 Derivative financial instruments4 7,193 7,193 Cash and cash equivalents 26,741 26,741 97,482 69 97,551 Total assets 399,194 14,813 414,007 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Debt 66,690 13,125 79,815 Trade and other payables2 2,735 (540) 2,195 Derivative financial instruments4 1,399 1,399 Deferred tax 14,837 14,837 Retirement benefits 11,653 11,653 Decommissioning and other provisions3 21,533 (347) 21,186 118,847 12,238 131,085 Current liabilities Debt 10,134 2,912 13,046 Trade and other payables 48,888 (23) 48,865 Derivative financial instruments4 7,184 7,184 Taxes payable 7,497 7,497 Retirement benefits 451 451 Decommissioning and other provisions3 3,659 (318) 3,341 77,813 2,571 80,384 Total liabilities 196,660 14,809 211,469 Equity attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders 198,646 4 198,650 Non-controlling interest 3,888 3,888 Total equity 202,534 4 202,538 Total liabilities and equity 399,194 14,813 414,007

1. Mainly in respect of pre-paid leases.

Mainly related to operating lease contracts that were measured at fair value under IFRS 3 Business Combinations following the acquisition of BG in 2016. Mainly in respect of onerous contracts. See Note 6 "Derivative financial instruments and debt excluding lease liabilities".

ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE (NON-GAAP) MEASURES

Impact of IFRS 16 Leases

IFRS 16 Leases primarily impacts the following key measures of Shell's financial performance: Segment earnings; Cash flow from operating activities; Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements; Free cash flow; Capital investment and Cash capital expenditure; Operating expenses; Gearing; and Return on average capital employed.

As explained in Note 8 "Adoption of IFRS 16 Leases", in accordance with Shell's use of the modified retrospective transition method, comparative information for prior years is not restated, and continues to be presented as reported under IAS 17.

Additional information is provided in this section of the report to provide indicative impacts of Shell's transition from IAS 17 to IFRS 16. In addition to the IFRS 16 reported basis, impacted Alternative Performance Measures are presented on an IAS 17 basis, to enable like-for-like comparisons between 2019 and 2018. For 2019, information on an IAS 17 basis represents estimates for the purpose of transition.

Identified items

Identified items comprise: divestment gains and losses, impairments, fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts, redundancy and restructuring, the impact of exchange rate movements on certain deferred tax balances, and other items. These items, either individually or collectively, can cause volatility to net income, in some cases driven by external factors, which may hinder the comparative understanding of Shell's financial results from period to period. The impact of identified items on Shell's CCS earnings is shown as follows:

IDENTIFIED ITEMS Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2018 2019 2018 Identified items before tax 2,039 379 163 Divestment gains/(losses) 2,483 2,356 (509) (672) 253 Impairments (1,214) (582) 47 12 (239) Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts (14) (494) 6 (27) (68) Redundancy and restructuring (74) (171) - (437) (9) Other (437) 51 1,584 (746) 100 Total identified items before tax 744 1,160 Tax impact (283) (123) (41) Divestment gains/(losses) (425) (207) 79 226 (143) Impairments 293 (114) 44 (10) 70 Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts 137 190 (4) 14 10 Redundancy and restructuring 30 57 (106) 16 (52) Impact of exchange rate movements on tax balances (98) (357) - 208 2 Other 208 54 (271) 331 (154) Total tax impact 146 (377) Identified items after tax 1,756 256 122 Divestment gains/(losses) 2,058 2,149 (430) (446) 110 Impairments (921) (696) 91 1 (169) Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts 124 (304) 2 (13) (58) Redundancy and restructuring (43) (114) (106) 16 (52) Impact of exchange rate movements on tax balances (98) (357) - (229) (7) Other (229) 105 1,313 (415) (54) Impact on CCS earnings 890 783 Of which: (77) (386) (176) Integrated Gas (237) 829 815 219 363 Upstream 1,015 303 421 (266) (301) Downstream (73) (753) 154 18 60 Corporate 185 404 - 22 - Impact on CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest 22 - 1,313 (437) (54) Impact on CCS earnings attributable to shareholders 868 783

The reconciliation from income attributable to RDS plc shareholders to CCS earnings attributable to RDS plc shareholders excluding identified items is shown on page 1.

The categories above represent the nature of the items identified irrespective of whether the items relate to Shell subsidiaries or joint ventures and associates. The after-tax impact of identified items of joint ventures and associates is fully reported within "Share of profit of joint ventures and associates" in the Consolidated Statement of Income, and fully reported as "identified items before tax" in the table above. Identified items related to subsidiaries are consolidated and reported across appropriate lines of the Consolidated Statement of Income. Only pre-tax identified items reported by subsidiaries are taken into account in the calculation of "underlying operating expenses" (Reference G).

Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts: In the ordinary course of business, Shell enters into contracts to supply or purchase oil and gas products, as well as power and environmental products. Shell also enters into contracts for tolling, pipeline and storage capacity. Derivative contracts are entered into for mitigation of resulting economic exposures (generally price exposure) and these derivative contracts are carried at period-end market price (fair value), with movements in fair value recognised in income for the period. Supply and purchase contracts entered into for operational purposes, as well as contracts for tolling, pipeline and storage capacity, are, by contrast, recognised when the transaction occurs; furthermore, inventory is carried at historical cost or net realisable value, whichever is lower. As a consequence, accounting mismatches occur because: (a) the supply or purchase transaction is recognised in a different period, or (b) the inventory is measured on a different basis. In addition, certain contracts are, due to pricing or delivery conditions, deemed to contain embedded derivatives or written options and are also required to be carried at fair value even though they are entered into for operational purposes. The accounting impacts are reported as identified items.

Impacts of exchange rate movements on tax balances represent the impact on tax balances of exchange rate movements arising on (a) the conversion to dollars of the local currency tax base of non-monetary assets and liabilities, as well as losses and (b) the conversion of dollar-denominated inter-segment loans to local currency, leading to taxable exchange rate gains or losses (this primarily impacts the Corporate segment).

Other identified items represent other credits or charges Shell's management assesses should be excluded to provide additional insight, such as the impact arising from changes in tax legislation and certain provisions for onerous contracts or litigation.

Basic CCS earnings per share

Basic CCS earnings per share is calculated as CCS earnings attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders (see Note 2), divided by the weighted average number of shares used as the basis for basic earnings per share (see Note 3).

Capital investment and Cash capital expenditure

Capital investment is a measure used to make decisions about allocating resources and assessing performance. It comprises Capital expenditure, Investments in joint ventures and associates and Investments in equity securities, exploration expense excluding well write-offs, leases recognised in the period and other adjustments.

The definition reflects two changes with effect from January 1, 2019, for simplicity reasons. Firstly, "Investments in equity securities" now includes investments under the Corporate segment and is aligned with the line introduced in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows from January 1, 2019. Secondly, the adjustments previously made to bring the Capital investment measure onto an accruals basis no longer apply. Comparative information has been revised.

"Cash capital expenditure" was introduced with effect from January 1, 2019, to monitor investing activities on a cash basis, excluding items such as lease additions which do not necessarily result in cash outflows in the period. The measure comprises the following lines from the Consolidated Statement of Cash flows: Capital expenditure, Investments in joint ventures and associates and Investments in equity securities.

The reconciliation of "Capital expenditure" to "Cash capital expenditure" and "Capital investment" is as follows. Information for 2019 is also presented on an "IAS 17 basis" to enable like-for-like performance comparisons with 2018.

Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2018 2019 2019 2018 As Reported IAS 17 basis As revised As revised As Reported IAS 17 basis As revised 5,992 6,155 5,150 5,800 Capital expenditure 16,264 16,688 15,864 30 30 160 78 Investments in joint ventures and associates 631 631 672 76 76 26 24 Investments in equity securities 141 141 112 6,098 6,260 5,337 5,902 Cash capital expenditure 17,036 17,460 16,648 Of which: 894 898 738 688 Integrated Gas 2,976 2,979 2,558 2,639 2,798 2,342 3,323 Upstream 7,482 7,900 8,946 2,454 2,454 2,176 1,817 Downstream 6,301 6,304 4,990 111 111 81 75 Corporate 277 277 155 244 244 237 172 Exploration expense, excluding exploration wells written off 668 668 489 1,902 1,370 773 184 Leases recognised in the period 3,634 1,511 403 (484) (484) (7) (541) Other adjustments (553) (553) (541) 7,759 7,390 6,341 5,717 Capital investment 20,785 19,086 16,999 Of which: 2,303 2,294 836 864 Integrated Gas 5,103 4,557 2,908 2,452 2,530 2,700 2,918 Upstream 7,889 7,920 8,799 2,870 2,455 2,731 1,859 Downstream 7,471 6,332 5,136 134 111 73 75 Corporate 322 277 156

Divestments

Following completion of the $30 billion divestment programme for 2016-18, the Divestments measure was discontinued with effect from January 1, 2019.

Return on average capital employed

Return on average capital employed (ROACE) measures the efficiency of Shell's utilisation of the capital that it employs. Shell uses two ROACE measures: ROACE on a Net income basis and ROACE on a CCS basis excluding identified items.

Both measures refer to Capital employed which consists of total equity, current debt and non-current debt. Information for 2019 is also presented on an "IAS 17 basis" to enable like-for-like performance comparisons with 2018.

ROACE on a Net income basis

In this calculation, the sum of income for the current and previous three quarters, adjusted for after-tax interest expense, is expressed as a percentage of the average capital employed for the same period. The after-tax interest expense is calculated using the effective tax rate for the same period.









$ million Quarters Q3 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2018 As reported IAS 17 basis As reported As reported Income - current and previous three quarters 20,989 21,148 21,006 22,197 Interest expense after tax - current and previous three quarters 3,115 2,640 2,819 2,434 Income before interest expense - current and previous three quarters 24,105 23,788 23,825 24,632 Capital employed – opening 279,864 279,864 281,711 286,889 Capital employed – closing 281,505 265,935 288,900 279,864 Capital employed – average 280,684 272,900 285,306 283,376 ROACE on a Net income basis 8.6% 8.7% 8.4% 8.7%

ROACE on a CCS basis excluding identified items

In this calculation, the sum of CCS earnings excluding identified items for the current and previous three quarters, adjusted for after-tax interest expense, is expressed as a percentage of the average capital employed for the same period. The after-tax interest expense is calculated using the effective tax rate for the same period.

This definition reflects two changes with effect from January 1, 2019. Firstly, the calculation considers "CCS earnings excluding identified items" instead of "CCS earnings attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders excluding identified items" used under the previous definition. This change ensures consistency with the basis for average capital employed. Secondly, the calculation adds back the after-tax interest expense. This change is made for consistency with peers. Comparative information has been revised.









$ million Quarters Q3 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2018 As reported IAS 17 basis As revised As revised CCS earnings - current and previous three quarters 22,284 22,443 21,794 20,086 Identified items - current and previous three quarters 2,536 2,536 1,169 (438) Interest expense after tax - current and previous three quarters 3,115 2,640 2,819 2,434 CCS earnings excluding identified items before interest expense - current and previous three quarters 22,864 22,547 23,444 22,958 Capital employed – average 280,684 272,900 285,306 283,376 ROACE on a CCS basis excluding identified items 8.1% 8.3% 8.2% 8.1%

Gearing

Gearing is a key measure of Shell's capital structure and is defined as net debt as a percentage of total capital. Net debt is defined as the sum of current and non-current debt, less cash and cash equivalents, adjusted for the fair value of derivative financial instruments used to hedge foreign exchange and interest rate risks relating to debt, and associated collateral balances. Management considers this adjustment useful because it reduces the volatility of net debt caused by fluctuations in foreign exchange and interest rates, and eliminates the potential impact of related collateral payments or receipts. Debt-related derivative financial instruments are a subset of the derivative financial instrument assets and liabilities presented on the balance sheet. Collateral balances are reported under "Trade and other receivables" or "Trade and other payables" as appropriate.

Information for 2019 is also presented on an "IAS 17 basis" to enable like-for-like performance comparisons with 2018.









$ million Quarters Q3 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2018 As reported IAS 17 basis As reported As reported Current debt 12,812 9,596 16,617 13,923 Non-current debt 76,112 63,762 76,029 64,455 Total debt1 88,924 73,358 92,646 78,378 Add: Debt-related derivative financial instruments: net liability/(asset) 1,013 1,013 634 1,247 Add: Collateral on debt-related derivatives: net liability/(asset) 148 148 78 - Less: Cash and cash equivalents (15,417) (15,417) (18,470) (19,112) Net debt 74,668 59,102 74,887 60,513 Add: Total equity 192,580 192,577 196,254 201,486 Total capital 267,249 251,679 271,142 261,999 Gearing 27.9% 23.5% 27.6% 23.1%

Includes lease liabilities of $31,085 million at September 30, 2019, $30,758 million at June 30, 2019, and finance lease liabilities of $14,277 million at September 30, 2018.

Operating expenses

Operating expenses is a measure of Shell's cost management performance, comprising the following items from the Consolidated Statement of Income: production and manufacturing expenses; selling, distribution and administrative expenses; and research and development expenses. Underlying operating expenses measures Shell's total operating expenses performance excluding identified items.

Information for 2019 is also presented on an "IAS 17 basis" to enable like-for-like performance comparisons with 2018.

Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2018 2019 2019 2018 As reported IAS 17 basis As reported As reported As reported IAS 17 basis As reported 6,002 6,835 6,256 Production and manufacturing expenses 19,191 20,167 2,429 2,881 2,829 Selling, distribution and administrative expenses 7,662 8,198 219 225 227 Research and development 656 672 8,650 9,163 9,941 9,312 Operating expenses 27,509 28,871 29,037 Of which identified items: 7 7 (27) (64) (Redundancy and restructuring charges)/reversal (72) (72) (159) - - (306) - (Provisions)/reversal (306) (306) - - - (131) - Other (131) (131) - 7 7 (464) (64) (509) (509) (159) 8,657 9,170 9,477 9,248 Underlying operating expenses 27,000 28,362 28,878

H. Free cash flow

Free cash flow is used to evaluate cash available for financing activities, including dividend payments and debt servicing, after investment in maintaining and growing the businesses. It is defined as the sum of "Cash flow from operating activities" and "Cash flow from investing activities".

Cash flows from acquisition and divestment activities are removed from Free cash flow to arrive at the Organic free cash flow, a measure used by management to evaluate the generation of free cash flow without these activities.

Information for 2019 is also presented on an "IAS 17 basis" to enable like-for-like performance comparisons with 2018.

Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2018 2019 2019 2018 As reported IAS 17 basis As reported As reported As reported IAS 17 basis As reported 12,252 11,285 11,031 12,092 Cash flow from operating activities 31,913 29,087 31,064 (2,130) (2,292) (4,166) (4,082) Cash flow from investing activities (10,918) (11,342) (8,347) 10,122 8,993 6,865 8,010 Free cash flow 20,995 17,746 22,717 3,979 3,979 763 1,355 Less: Cash inflows related to divestments1 5,736 5,736 7,927 4 4 77 - Add: Tax paid on divestments (reported under "Other investing cash outflows") 80 80 45 484 484 7 883 Add: Cash outflows related to inorganic capital expenditure2 849 849 1,669 6,630 5,501 6,186 7,538 Organic free cash flow3 16,189 12,939 16,504

1. Cash inflows related to divestments includes Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and businesses, Proceeds from sale of joint ventures and associates, and Proceeds from sale of equity securities as reported in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows.

2. Cash outflows related to inorganic capital expenditure includes portfolio actions which expand Shell's activities through acquisitions and restructuring activities as reported in capital expenditure lines in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows.

3. Free cash flow less inflows related to divestments, adding back outflows related to inorganic expenditure.

Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements

Working capital movements are defined as the sum of the following items in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows: (i) (increase)/decrease in inventories, (ii) (increase)/decrease in current receivables, and (iii) increase/(decrease) in current payables.

Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements is a measure used by Shell to analyse its operating cash generation over time excluding the timing effects of changes in inventories and operating receivables and payables from period to period.

Information for 2019 is also presented on an "IAS 17 basis" to enable like-for-like performance comparisons with 2018.

Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2018 2019 2019 2018 As reported IAS 17 basis As reported As reported As reported IAS 17 basis As reported 12,252 11,285 11,031 12,092 Cash flow from operating activities 31,913 29,087 31,064 Of which: 4,224 3,939 3,403 3,320 Integrated Gas 11,854 11,015 8,831 4,448 4,252 5,616 6,663 Upstream 15,343 14,746 15,792 3,205 2,719 2,398 1,037 Downstream 4,992 3,602 5,134 375 375 (385) 1,072 Corporate (276) (277) 1,307 813 813 (61) (1,693) - (Increase)/decrease in inventories (2,089) (2,089) (4,871) 2,644 2,644 308 (2,722) - (Increase)/decrease in current receivables 1,527 1,527 (6,466) (3,289) (3,289) 321 1,788 - Increase/(decrease) in current payables (2,184) (2,184) 5,678 168 168 569 (2,627) (Increase)/decrease in working capital (2,746) (2,746) (5,659) 12,083 11,117 10,462 14,719 Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements 34,658 31,833 36,723 Of which: 4,271 3,987 2,824 3,741 Integrated Gas 10,811 9,973 9,684 4,722 4,526 5,378 7,294 Upstream 15,490 14,893 16,768 3,169 2,683 2,462 2,923 Downstream 8,622 7,232 9,540 (80) (80) (202) 761 Corporate (265) (265) 731





CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

All amounts shown throughout this announcement are unaudited. All peak production figures in Portfolio Developments are quoted at 100% expected production. The numbers presented throughout this announcement may not sum precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures, due to rounding.

The companies in which Royal Dutch Shell plc directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this announcement "Shell", "Shell group" and "Royal Dutch Shell" are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" are also used to refer to Royal Dutch Shell plc and subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These terms are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular entity or entities. "Subsidiaries", "Shell subsidiaries" and "Shell companies" as used in this announcement refer to entities over which Royal Dutch Shell plc either directly or indirectly has control. Entities and unincorporated arrangements over which Shell has joint control are generally referred to as "joint ventures" and "joint operations", respectively. Entities over which Shell has significant influence but neither control nor joint control are referred to as "associates". The term "Shell interest" is used for convenience to indicate the direct and/or indirect ownership interest held by Shell in an entity or unincorporated joint arrangement, after exclusion of all third-party interest.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning the financial condition, results of operations and businesses of Royal Dutch Shell. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements of future expectations that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements concerning the potential exposure of Royal Dutch Shell to market risks and statements expressing management's expectations, beliefs, estimates, forecasts, projections and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "aim", "ambition", "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "goals", "intend", "may", "objectives", "outlook", "plan", "probably", "project", "risks", "schedule", "seek", "should", "target", "will" and similar terms and phrases. There are a number of factors that could affect the future operations of Royal Dutch Shell and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements included in this announcement, including (without limitation):

(a) price fluctuations in crude oil and natural gas; (b) changes in demand for Shell's products; (c) currency fluctuations; (d) drilling and production results; (e) reserves estimates; (f) loss of market share and industry competition; (g) environmental and physical risks; (h) risks associated with the identification of suitable potential acquisition properties and targets, and successful negotiation and completion of such transactions; (i) the risk of doing business in developing countries and countries subject to international sanctions; (j) legislative, fiscal and regulatory developments including regulatory measures addressing climate change; (k) economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions; (l) political risks, including the risks of expropriation and renegotiation of the terms of contracts with governmental entities, delays or advancements in the approval of projects and delays in the reimbursement for shared costs; and

(m) changes in trading conditions. No assurance is provided that future dividend payments will match or exceed previous dividend payments. All forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional risk factors that may affect future results are contained in Royal Dutch Shell's Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 (available at www.shell.com/investor and www.sec.gov). These risk factors also expressly qualify all forward-looking statements contained in this announcement and should be considered by the reader. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this announcement, October 31, 2019. Neither Royal Dutch Shell plc nor any of its subsidiaries undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other information. In light of these risks, results could differ materially from those stated, implied or inferred from the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement.

This Report contains references to Shell's website. These references are for the readers' convenience only. Shell is not incorporating by reference any information posted on www.shell.com.

We may have used certain terms, such as resources, in this announcement that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) strictly prohibits us from including in our filings with the SEC. US investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our Form 20-F, File No 1-32575, available on the SEC website www.sec.gov.

This announcement contains inside information.

October 31, 2019

The information in this Report reflects the unaudited consolidated financial position and results of Royal Dutch Shell plc. Company No. 4366849, Registered Office: Shell Centre, London, SE1 7NA, England, UK.

Contacts:

- Linda Coulter, Company Secretary

- Investor Relations: International + 31 (0) 70 377 4540; North America +1 832 337 2034

- Media: International +44 (0) 207 934 5550; USA +1 832 337 4355

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Inside Information