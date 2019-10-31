Market Overview

City National Bank Lowers Its Prime Interest Rate to 4.75 Percent

Globe Newswire  
October 30, 2019 8:00pm   Comments
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City National Bank today announced that it will lower its prime lending rate to 4.75 percent from 5.00 percent, effective October 31, 2019.

About City National

With $56.2 billion in assets, City National Bank provides banking, investment and trust services through 70 offices, including 19 full-service regional centers, in Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, Nevada, New York City, Nashville, Atlanta, Minneapolis and Washington, D.C. In addition, the company and its investment affiliates manage or administer $78.0 billion in client investment assets.

City National is a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), one of North America's leading diversified financial services companies. RBC serves more than 16 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the United States and 34 other countries.

For more information about City National, visit the company's website at cnb.com.

Media:
Debora Vrana, City National Bank, 213.673.7631
Debora.vrana@cnb.com

