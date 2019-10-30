Market Overview

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. To Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results on Tuesday, November 12, 2019

Globe Newswire  
October 30, 2019 5:18pm   Comments
TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ), a leading cloud-based technology platform and distributor of affordable health insurance, life insurance and supplemental plans, will announce its third quarter 2019 results on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, after market close.

Chief Executive Officer and President Gavin Southwell and Chief Financial Officer Michael Hershberger will host a live earnings conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 12th to discuss third quarter 2019 results.

To participate in the call, please dial (877) 451-6152 (domestic), or (201) 389-0879 (international). The conference ID is 13696341.  The call replay will be available for 30 days beginning at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 12th.

About Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ)

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) is a market leading cloud-based technology platform and distributor of innovative health insurance products that are affordable and meet the needs of health insurance plan consumers. HIIQ helps develop insurance products through our relationships with best-in-class insurance companies and markets them via its broad distribution network of third-party licensed insurance agents across the nation, its call center network and its unique online capability. Additional information about HIIQ can be found at HIIQ.com. HIIQ's Consumer Division includes AgileHealthInsurance.com, a website for researching, comparing and purchasing insurance products online, and HealthPocket.com, a free website that compares and ranks all health insurance plans and uses objective data to publish unbiased health insurance market analyses and other consumer advocacy research.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc.:

Michael Hershberger
Chief Financial Officer
(813) 397-1187
mhershberger@hiiq.com 

Investor Contact:
Westwicke
Bob East
Jordan Kohnstam
Asher Dewhurst
(443) 213-0500
hiiq@westwicke.com

