Altus Midstream Announces Third-Quarter 2019 Results

Globe Newswire  
October 30, 2019 5:17pm   Comments
HOUSTON, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) today announced third-quarter 2019 financial and operational results on its website at www.altusmidstream.com/investors. There will be a conference call Oct. 31 at 1 p.m. Central time to discuss the results.

The conference call will be webcast from the website, and the webcast replay will be archived there as well. The conference call will also be available for playback by telephone for one week. The number for the replay is (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 for international calls. The conference access code is 2985186.

About Altus Midstream Company

Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian-to-Gulf Coast midstream C-corporation. Through its consolidated subsidiaries, Altus owns substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing production from Apache Corporation ((NYSE, NASDAQ:APA) in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin, owns equity interests in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines, and has the option to acquire a 50 percent equity interest in the Salt Creek NGL pipeline. Altus posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.altusmidstream.com.

Contacts    
     
Investor: (281) 302-2286 Gary Clark
     
Media: (713) 296-7276 Phil West

