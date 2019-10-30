Altus Midstream Announces Third-Quarter 2019 Results

HOUSTON, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) today announced third-quarter 2019 financial and operational results on its website at www.altusmidstream.com/investors . There will be a conference call Oct. 31 at 1 p.m. Central time to discuss the results.



About Altus Midstream Company

Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian-to-Gulf Coast midstream C-corporation. Through its consolidated subsidiaries, Altus owns substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing production from Apache Corporation ((NYSE, NASDAQ:APA) in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin, owns equity interests in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines, and has the option to acquire a 50 percent equity interest in the Salt Creek NGL pipeline. Altus posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.altusmidstream.com .