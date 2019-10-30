Market Overview

Conifer Holdings Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call/Webcast for Tuesday, November 12, 2019

Globe Newswire  
October 30, 2019 3:24pm   Comments
BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) will hold a conference call/webcast on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.  The Company expects to release its third quarter financial results on Monday, November 11, 2019 after the close of the market.

Investors, analysts, employees and the general public are invited to listen to the conference call via:

Webcast: On the Event Calendar at IR.CNFRH.com
Conference Call: 844-868-8843 (domestic) or 412-317-6589 (international)

The webcast will be archived on the Conifer Holdings website and available for replay for at least one year.

Individuals who listen to the call should refer to Conifer Holdings' audited consolidated financial statements and related notes included in its annual form 10-K, filed on March 13, 2019 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

About Conifer Holdings
Conifer Holdings, Inc. is a Michigan-based property and casualty holding company.  Through its subsidiaries, Conifer offers specialty insurance coverage for both commercial and personal lines, marketing through independent agents in all 50 states. The Company is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol CNFR.  Additional information is available on the Company's website at IR.CNFRH.com.

 

For Further Information:
Jessica Gulis, 248.559.0840
ir@cnfrh.com

