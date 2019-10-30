DirectTrust Announces Second Annual Summit

WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DirectTrust announced today its Second Annual DirectTrust Summit will be held at the Washington Marriott Georgetown in Washington, DC, June 9-10, 2020. DirectTrust also announced its Call for Speaker Proposals is now open to health information industry experts interested in speaking at the Summit. DirectTrust is a non-profit healthcare industry alliance created to advance the electronic sharing of protected health information (PHI) between provider organizations, and between providers and patients, for the purpose of improved transitions of care, care efficiency and coordination, patient satisfaction and reducing healthcare cost.

The DirectTrust Summit brings healthcare industry leaders together to share ideas and best practices around improving health information exchange and interoperability. In response to feedback from the inaugural summit this past June, the format for the Second Annual DirectTrust Summit has been expanded to include a full-day event on June 9 and a half-day of breakout sessions on June 10. Additionally, a virtual participation option via webcast is available for the full-day event and plenary sessions.

"We're thrilled to announce the Second Annual DirectTrust Summit—and excited to be convening in Washington, DC," said Scott Stuewe, DirectTrust President and CEO. "Our inaugural event in June was a terrific success, which is amply validated by the calls for more time and more sessions.



"As introduced, our intention with this Summit continues to be to look to the future; to build awareness and understanding of the many elements involved in and influencing the electronic sharing of health information, and to foster collaboration between DirectTrust members and DirectTrust members with non-members. Our goal is to help advance the industry's progress toward achieving secure exchange among provider organizations, and between providers and patients nationwide," Stuewe continued.



"With this in mind, we're eager to learn about and share new and original applications of Direct Secure Messaging and interoperability, and invite industry experts to share their submissions on our Call for Proposals link," concluded Stuewe.

This year's Summit also adds a Host Committee responsible for evaluating speaker proposals and driving awareness of the event.

Members of the Host Committee were selected for their distinguished positions in healthcare interoperability. They include:

Jodi G. Daniel, JD, Partner, Crowell & Moring;

Leslie Kelly Hall, Founder, Engaging Patient Strategies and Consulting Executive, LifeWIRE Group;

David Kibbe, MD, MBA, Principal, The Kibbe Group;

Steven Lane, MD, MPH, FAAFP, Clinical Informatics Director, Privacy, Information Security, and Interoperability as well as a family medicine physician with Sutter Health;

Micky Tripathi, President and CEO, Massachusetts eHealth Collaborative

The Summit is open to both DirectTrust members and non-members. Additional information about the Summit—including Registration, Early Bird pricing, and Call for Speaker Proposals—may be found at bit.ly/DTSummit2020.

About DirectTrust

DirectTrust is a non-profit, vendor-neutral alliance initially created by and for participants in the Direct community, including Health Information Service Providers (HISPs), Certificate Authorities (CAs), Registration Authorities (RAs), doctors, consumers/patients, and vendors. DirectTrust serves as a forum, governance, and accreditation body for persons and entities engaged in exchange utilizing the Direct Standard™, supported by DirectTrust's robust security and trust framework. The goal of DirectTrust is to develop, promote, and, as necessary, help enforce the rules and best practices necessary to maintain security and trust within the Direct Secure Messaging community. DirectTrust is committed to fostering widespread public confidence in the interoperable exchange of health information. To learn more, visit www.directtrust.org.