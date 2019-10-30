Cambridge Security Seals Honored With New York State Regional Employer Award for its Support of Individuals with Disabilities

Pomona, New York, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambridge Security Seals ("CSS"), a leading American manufacturer of tamper-evident and loss prevention security seals, received New York State's Regional Employer Award for its continued excellence in providing employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities. In the October 25th ceremony held in Rockland County, CSS also received a Certificate of Merit from the Town of Clarkstown in appreciation for the company's "special efforts to employ, promote and accomodate individuals with disabilities."

"This is a very meaningful award for CSS," stated Shannon McElroy, the company's Vice President of Operations. "Since we began operations, we have focused on creating a culture and workplace environment that is as welcoming and unrestricted to anyone who has something to positively contribute to the organization."

Several years ago, CSS management became aware of the particular employment challenges facing individuals with disabilities in Rockland County, where the company is headquartered. According to Elisha Tropper, the company's founder and CEO, CSS "determined that we could develop roles and job descriptions that could be more than capably filled by workers whose special needs could be readily accommodated."

CSS, which has received other local and regional awards for its commitment to workers with disabilities, analyzes its processes and, according to McElroy, "actively looks to create positions that not only can be handled by, but in many cases actually benefit from the unique abilities of individuals who might traditionally be seen as limited."

Since its founding in 2010, Cambridge Security Seals is one of America's most rapidly growing private companies, which the company credits to its customer-centric philosophy and high- performance products. CSS is a global leader in tamper-evident and high-security seals, and also carries a full line of electronic and real-time GPS enabled track-and-trace devices to provide unique solutions for each customer's particular requirements. CSS has received widespread recognition and awards for its contributions to the community, including environmental manufacturing and its package design process, which minimizes materials and size to reduce the product's shipping and warehousing costs and environmental footprint.

"Some awards mean more than others," explains Tropper. "Being honored for improving our business by welcoming enthusiastic employees with specific skill sets really is less about the company and more those employees and their performance."

Cambridge Security Seals can be contacted at 845-520-4111 or via email at info@cambridgeseals.com.

