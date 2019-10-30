AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

Strategic Highlights



AMG commenced the construction of a new catalyst recycling facility in Ohio which will double our spent catalyst recycling capacity to 60,000 tons; to finance the expansion, AMG closed on a tax-exempt bond, generating proceeds of $325 million

AMG signed a multi-year offtake agreement with Glencore AG to reduce marketing risk and improve working capital management

AMG entered into a 50/50 joint venture for the global expansion of catalyst recycling services; upon obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals, the joint venture company, Shell & AMG Recycling B.V., will service the rapidly expanding spent resid catalyst market





AMG formed AMG Technologies to integrate its aerospace business units; as part of its growth strategy, AMG Technologies signed a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of International Specialty Alloys (located in New Castle, PA) from Kennametal Inc.

Financial Highlights

AMG completed its share repurchase program which returned $89.9 million to shareholders in 2019

Revenue decreased by 18% to $269.9 million in the third quarter 2019 from $328.1 million in the third quarter 2018

EBITDA (2) was $24.4 million in the third quarter 2019, a 59% decrease compared to the same period in 2018

Annualized return on capital employed was 16.1% in the third quarter 2019, as compared to 32.8% in the third quarter 2018

Amsterdam, 30 October 2019 (Regulated Information) --- AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. ("AMG", EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG") reported third quarter 2019 revenue of $269.9 million, an 18% decrease from $328.1 million in the third quarter 2018. EBITDA for the third quarter 2019 was $24.4 million, a 59% decrease from $59.1 million in the third quarter 2018, largely due to lower ferrovanadium prices versus the third quarter of last year. EBIT decreased 73% to $13.9 million in the third quarter 2019 from $50.8 million in the third quarter 2018.

Revenue dropped 18% in the third quarter 2019, driven by a significant metal price decline across our portfolio. The 59% decrease in EBITDA to $24.4 million was largely due to the Critical Materials segment, which achieved an EBITDA of $8.8 million in the third quarter 2019. That drop is almost entirely explained by the decreased pricing of ferrovanadium, as well as lower chrome metal margin and lower silicon prices. AMG Technologies achieved an EBITDA of $15.6 million, a 15% decrease from the third quarter of 2018, due to lower profitability in the Titanium Alloys and Coatings business.

Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO, said, "The unprecedented fall in all critical materials prices across the AMG portfolio has been a major challenge. This negative trend appears to be bottoming out as higher cost producers are experiencing negative cash flows in the vanadium, tantalum, graphite, silicon metal and spodumene industries.

We continue to focus on the things we can control. We have made significant strategic achievements in the quarter, which included signing a long-term offtake agreement with Glencore, mitigating our sales exposure; securing a tax-exempt bond, generating proceeds of $325 million to build a second catalyst recycling facility in Ohio; signing a joint venture agreement with Shell Catalysts & Technologies for the global expansion of spent catalyst recycling services; and acquiring International Specialty Alloys, Inc., located in New Castle, PA, as a platform to produce several of our advanced metal alloy product lines in the United States."





Key Figures

In 000's US dollars Q3 ‘19 Q3 ‘18 Change Revenue $269,873 $328,071 (18%) Gross profit 24,907 79,555 (69%) Gross margin 9.2% 24.2% Operating (loss) profit (10,621) 44,202 N/A Operating margin (3.9%) 13.5% Net (loss) income attributable to shareholders (17,775) 29,938 N/A Adjusted net (loss) income (2,374) 32,428 N/A



EPS - Fully diluted (0.60) 0.93 N/A EBIT (1) 13,917 50,765 (73%) EBITDA (2) 24,396 59,116 (59%) EBITDA margin 9.0% 18.0% Cash (used in) from operating activities (4,852) 23,136 N/A

Note:

EBIT is defined as earnings before interest and income taxes. EBIT excludes restructuring, asset impairment, inventory cost adjustments and equity-settled share-based payments and includes foreign currency gains or losses. EBITDA is defined as EBIT adjusted for depreciation and amortization.

Operational Review

AMG Critical Materials

Q3 ‘19 Q3 ‘18 Change Revenue $165,227 $219,650 (25%) Gross (loss) profit (1,317) 52,768 N/A Gross profit excluding exceptional items 20,426 52,898 (61%) Operating (loss) profit (20,887) 33,487 N/A EBITDA 8,803 40,800 (78%)

AMG Critical Materials' revenue in the third quarter decreased by $54.4 million, or 25%, to $165.2 million, driven largely by lower average prices across all seven business units during the quarter, partially offset by higher sales volumes of chrome metal and lithium concentrate.

Gross (loss) profit in the third quarter decreased by $54.1 million to ($1.3) million. The reduction in gross profit was largely driven by lower vanadium profitability and non-cash expenses for vanadium, lithium and tantalum inventory cost adjustments as a result of a significant decline in prices for those materials.

SG&A expenses in the third quarter of 2019 were consistent at $19.6 million compared to the third quarter 2018.

The third quarter 2019 EBITDA margin was 5% due to lower profitability in the quarter.

AMG Technologies

Q3 ‘19 Q3 ‘18 Change Revenue $104,646 $108,421 (3%) Gross profit 26,224 26,787 (2%) Gross profit excluding exceptional items 26,623 31,238 (15%) Operating profit 10,266 10,715 (4%) EBITDA 15,593 18,316 (15%)

With a 2% increase versus June 30, 2019, order backlog maintained a high level of $202.6 million as of September 30, 2019, and the Company signed $79.5 million in new orders during the third quarter of 2019. This represents a 1.20x book to bill ratio. This higher book to bill ratio was largely driven by strong orders of turbine blade coating and induction furnaces for the aerospace market.

AMG Technologies' third quarter 2019 revenue slightly decreased due to lower prices and volumes in the Titanium Alloys and Coatings business, which was partially offset by profitability related to the favorable finalization of an outstanding large nuclear contract during the quarter.

Third quarter 2019 gross profit slightly decreased by $0.6 million, or 2%, to $26.2 million and gross margin was 25%, consistent with the third quarter 2018.

SG&A expenses decreased slightly to $15.5 million in the third quarter, compared to $16.1 in the same period in 2018, primarily due to lower variable compensation expense.

AMG Technologies' third quarter EBITDA decreased by 15%, or $2.7 million, to $15.6 million from $18.3 million in the third quarter of 2018 due to lower prices in the Titanium Alloys and Coatings business.

Financial Review

Tax

AMG recorded an income tax expense of $1.5 million in the third quarter 2019, compared to $10.0 million in the same period in 2018. The decrease was primarily due to losses in the United States related to the decline in vanadium profitability and vanadium inventory cost adjustments in the current year.

AMG paid taxes of $7.2 million in the third quarter 2019, compared to tax payments of $6.3 million in the same period in 2018. As a result of the year-over-year volatility in income and the timing of cash tax payments, the present cash tax rate is not indicative of the current year performance as payments in the current year are reflective of the income in 2018 and not 2019. Once earnings have stabilized, we believe that the cash tax rate is the more meaningful metric with regards to AMG's taxes due to the volatile nature of the company's deferred tax balances.

Exceptional Items

AMG's third quarter 2019 gross profit of $24.9 million includes exceptional items, which are not included in the calculation of EBITDA.

A summary of exceptional items included in gross profit in the third quarters of 2019 and 2018 are below:

Exceptional items included in gross profit

Q3 ‘19 Q3 ‘18 Change Gross profit $24,907 $79,555 (69%) Inventory cost adjustment 21,112 – N/A Restructuring expense 732 349 110% Asset impairment expense 298 4,232 (93%) Gross profit excluding exceptional items 47,049 84,136 (44%)

AMG had a $21.1 million exceptional non-cash expense for vanadium, lithium and tantalum inventory cost adjustments as a result of a significant decline in prices for those materials. Therefore, it impacted our inventory cost position and resulted in a non-cash balance sheet adjustment which has been adjusted in EBITDA.

Liquidity

September 30, 2019 December 31,

2018 Change Senior secured debt $350,698 $355,757 (1%) Cash & equivalents 229,030 381,900 (40%) Senior secured net debt (cash) 121,668 (26,143) N/A Other debt 28,705 25,687 12% Net debt excluding municipal bond 150,373 (456) N/A Municipal bond debt 319,964 – N/A Restricted cash (316,386) – N/A Net debt (cash) 153,951 (456) N/A

AMG had a net debt position of $154.0 million as of September 30, 2019. This was due to the return of $86.8 million to shareholders in 2019 through its share repurchase program, dividend payments of $16.7 million and significant investment in growth initiatives.

Cash (used in) operating activities of ($4.9) million in the third quarter of 2019 decreased by $28.0 million compared to the same period in 2018, primarily due to lower profitability.

Capital expenditures decreased to $13.3 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to $14.0 million in the same period in 2018. Capital spending in the third quarter 2019 included $6.2 million of maintenance capital. The remaining $7.1 million of capital spending is primarily attributable to expansion projects at AMG's vanadium, titanium aluminide, lithium and heat treatment facilities.

Including the $229.0 million of cash, AMG had $398.7 million of total liquidity as of September 30, 2019.

Net Finance Costs

AMG's third quarter 2019 net finance costs increased to $5.9 million compared to $4.7 million in the third quarter 2018. Third quarter 2019 includes additional interest expense associated with lease liabilities due to the adoption of IFRS16 on January 1, 2019.

SG&A

AMG's third quarter 2019 SG&A expenses were $35.1 million compared to $35.6 million in the third quarter of 2018, primarily due to lower variable compensation expense.

Subsequent Events

On October 8, 2019, AMG signed an agreement with Shell Catalysts & Technologies to form a joint venture that will provide a long-term solution for catalyst reclamation and recycling. Also, to increase AMG Titanium Alloys & Coatings' market position, the Company signed a definitive agreement on October 9, 2019 to acquire the assets of International Specialty Alloys from Kennametal.

Outlook

Although our financial results continue to be impacted by depressed market conditions, we reiterate our 2019 EBITDA outlook of approximately $120 million. We are continuing to focus on the things we can control and are extremely pleased with the noted achievements in our strategic initiatives which will drive long-term value creation. Assuming continued weak market conditions, our target for 2020 is to improve profitability relative to 2019.





Net (loss) income to EBITDA reconciliation

Q3 ‘19 Q3 ‘18 YTD ‘19 YTD ‘18 Net (loss) income ($18,021) $29,552 ($34,503) $65,110 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,541 9,961 (6,057) 39,122 Net finance cost* 6,276 4,789 21,706 16,110 Equity-settled share-based payment transactions 1,363 1,605 4,092 4,610 Restructuring expense 732 349 823 1,488 Inventory cost adjustment 21,112 – 75,791 – Asset impairment expense 298 4,232 5,522 3,200 Environmental provision 491 - 491 - Others 125 277 100 132 EBIT 13,917 50,765 67,965 129,772 Depreciation and amortization 10,479 8,351 30,645 24,573 EBITDA 24,396 59,116 98,610 154,345

*Excludes foreign exchange expense (income).

Net (loss) income adjusted for non-cash impairments

Q3 ‘19 Q3 ‘18 YTD ‘19 YTD ‘18 Net (loss) income ($18,021) $29,552 ($34,503) $65,110 Inventory cost adjustment, net of tax 15,450 – 56,476 – Asset impairment expense, net of tax 197 2,876 3,645 2,197 Adjusted net (loss) income (2,374) 32,428 25,618 67,307









AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Condensed Interim Consolidated Income Statement For the quarter ended September 30 In thousands of US dollars 2019 2018 Unaudited Unaudited Continuing operations Revenue 269,873 328,071 Cost of sales 244,966 248,516 Gross profit 24,907 79,555 Selling, general and administrative expenses 35,067 35,645 Environmental expense 491 - Other income (30) (292) Net other operating expense (income) 461 (292) Operating (loss) profit (10,621) 44,202 Finance income (706) (930) Finance cost 6,565 5,619 Net finance cost 5,859 4,689 (Loss) profit before income tax (16,480) 39,513 Income tax expense 1,541 9,961 (Loss) profit for the period (18,021) 29,552 Attributable to: Shareholders of the Company (17,775) 29,938 Non-controlling interests (246) (386) (Loss) profit for the period (18,021) 29,552 (Loss) earnings per share Basic (loss) earnings per share (0.60) 0.98 Diluted (loss) earnings per share (0.60) 0.93





AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Condensed Interim Consolidated Income Statement For the nine months ended September 30 In thousands of US dollars 2019 2018 Unaudited Unaudited Continuing operations Revenue 920,008 965,840 Cost of sales 832,140 737,006 Gross profit 87,868 228,834 Selling, general and administrative expenses 106,242 108,450 Environmental expense 491 - Other income (155) (416) Net other operating expense (income) 336 (416) Operating (loss) profit (18,710) 120,800 Finance income (3,066) (2,212) Finance cost 24,916 18,780 Net finance cost 21,850 16,568 (Loss) profit before income tax (40,560) 104,232 Income tax (benefit) expense (6,057) 39,122 (Loss) profit for the period (34,503) 65,110 Attributable to: Shareholders of the Company (34,044) 65,636 Non-controlling interests (459) (526) (Loss) profit for the period (34,503) 65,110 (Loss) earnings per share Basic (loss) earnings per share (1.14) 2.17 Diluted (loss) earnings per share (1.14) 2.05





AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position In thousands of US dollars September 30, 2019

Unaudited December 31, 2018



Assets Property, plant and equipment 369,796 327,951 Goodwill and other intangible assets 33,810 35,130 Derivative financial instruments 447 7,592 Other investments 22,803 21,452 Deferred tax assets 47,014 34,112 Restricted cash 316,386 1,715 Other assets 10,825 11,266 Total non-current assets 801,081 439,218 Inventories 243,136 316,715 Derivative financial instruments 1,679 1,335 Trade and other receivables 139,876 138,530 Other assets 36,786 39,570 Current tax assets 16,191 3,668 Cash and cash equivalents 229,030 381,900 Total current assets 666,698 881,718 Total assets 1,467,779 1,320,936





AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (continued) In thousands of US dollars September 30, 2019

Unaudited December 31, 2018



Equity Issued capital 831 812 Share premium 489,546 462,891 Treasury shares (84,217) (347) Other reserves (113,087) (104,274) Retained earnings (deficit) (116,527) (39,158) Equity attributable to shareholders of the Company 176,546 319,924 Non-controlling interests 23,389 24,119 Total equity 199,935 344,043



Liabilities

Loans and borrowings 670,665 356,997 Lease liabilities * 30,307 - Employee benefits 153,916 149,217 Provisions 28,700 32,527 Other liabilities 3,994 4,371 Derivative financial instruments 6,525 5,148 Deferred tax liabilities 3,832 7,930 Total non-current liabilities 897,939 556,190

Loans and borrowings 21,202 8,947 Lease liabilities * 3,594 - Short-term bank debt 7,500 15,500 Other liabilities 64,555 61,120 Trade and other payables 159,404 230,939 Derivative financial instruments 7,685 8,267 Advance payments 57,120 50,210 Current tax liability 25,248 19,675 Provisions 23,597 26,045 Total current liabilities 369,905 420,703 Total liabilities 1,267,844 976,893 Total equity and liabilities 1,467,779 1,320,936

*The Company applied IFRS 16 (lease accounting) for the first time as of January 1, 2019. The Company recognized new assets and liabilities for its operating leases which are primarily comprised of buildings, equipment, machinery and automobiles. Right of use assets are included within property, plant and equipment and classified in the same manner as if the underlying assets were owned by the Company. The lease liabilities are presented as a separate line item on the consolidated statement of financial position. The nature and pattern of expense recognition in relation to these leases has changed. The Company recognizes depreciation on the right of use assets on a straight-line basis over the expected term of the lease. Interest expense related to the lease liabilities are recognized over the expected term of the lease using the effective interest method. Comparative figures have not been adjusted. Assets and liabilities increased per January 1, 2019 by $37 million.





AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows



For the nine months ended September 30 In thousands of US dollars 2019 2018 Unaudited Unaudited Cash (used in) from operating activities (Loss) profit for the period (34,503) 65,110 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) profit to net cash flows: Non-cash: Income tax (benefit) expense (6,057) 39,122 Depreciation and amortization 30,645 24,573 Asset impairments 5,522 3,200 Net finance cost 21,850 16,568 Gain on sale or disposal of property, plant and equipment (96) (1,065) Equity-settled share-based payment transactions 4,092 4,610 Movement in provisions, pensions and government grants (5,630) 7,002 Working capital and deferred revenue adjustments 10,875 (84,955) Cash generated from operating activities 26,698 74,165 Finance costs paid, net (18,361) (11,949) Income tax paid, net (17,281) (15,469) Net cash (used in) from operating activities (8,944) 46,747 Cash used in investing activities Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 305 1,489 Insurance proceeds on property, plant and equipment - 1,300 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangibles (38,422) (55,043) Change in restricted cash (314,671) - Interest received on restricted cash 1,486 - Other - (31) Net cash used in investing activities (351,302) (52,285)





AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (continued)



For the nine months ended September 30 In thousands of US dollars 2019 2018 Unaudited Unaudited Cash from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of debt 324,996 351,172 Payment of transaction costs related to the issuance of debt (4,981) (9,238) Repayment of borrowings (2,728) (155,195) Proceeds from issuance of common shares 3,100 15,923 Net repurchase of common shares (89,881) (9,558) Dividends paid (16,703) (12,092) Payment of lease liabilities (2,876) - Net cash from financing activities 210,927 181,012 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (149,319) 175,474 Cash and cash equivalents at January 1 381,900 178,800 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held (3,551) (4,385) Cash and cash equivalents at September 30 229,030 349,889







About AMG

AMG is a global critical materials company at the forefront of CO 2 reduction trends. AMG produces highly engineered specialty metals and mineral products and provides related vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals & chemicals end markets.

AMG Critical Materials produces aluminum master alloys and powders, ferrovanadium, natural graphite, chromium metal, antimony, lithium, tantalum, niobium and silicon metal. AMG Technologies produces titanium aluminides and titanium alloys for the aerospace market; designs, engineers, and produces advanced vacuum furnace systems; and operates vacuum heat treatment facilities, primarily for the transportation and energy industries.

With approximately 3,300 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the Czech Republic, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, India, Sri Lanka and Mozambique, and has sales and customer service offices in Russia and Japan ( www.amg-nv.com ).

