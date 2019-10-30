Hartog, Baer & Hand Expands Partnership; Elevates David Little and Andrew Verriere to Principals

ORINDA, Cali., Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hartog, Baer & Hand , APC, a boutique trust and estate law firm serving the Bay Area and California from its Orinda headquarters, is pleased to announce the elevation of David D. Little and Andrew R. Verriere to Principals, effective January 1, 2020.



"The addition of David and Andy to our partnership is well-deserved," said Managing Principal Margaret Hand. "Throughout their tenures here, David and Andy have performed outstanding work for the firm's clients. We are confident that David's and Andy's leadership and skills will continue to contribute to our success."

Little, a certified specialist in estate planning, trust and probate law, has been practicing law for over 17 years. He joined Hartog, Baer and Hand in 2017. He focuses his practice on estate planning and administration of trusts and estates, and also has extensive experience in trust and estate litigation. Prior to joining the firm, Little worked as a senior estate advisory specialist for Wells Fargo. He is the incoming President of East Bay Trusts and Estates Lawyers (EBTEL) and a past President of the East Bay Estate Planning Council. Little has published articles in Matthew Bender's California Trust Litigation, California Forms of Pleading and Practice, and CEB's Debt Collection practice guide. Little earned his J.D. from the University of San Francisco School of Law (2000) and has a bachelor's degree in finance from San Jose State University (1990).

Verriere focuses on trust and estate litigation, conservatorship litigation and financial elder abuse. He handles all stages of his cases, from pre-litigation counselling to trials and appeals. He is particularly adept in the courtroom, having tried numerous federal and state cases, including in the Contra Costa, Alameda and Sacramento Superior Courts. Verriere serves as a court-appointed referee in cases with significant or complex discovery or accounting disputes. He serves as a board member for the Contra Costa County Bar Association's litigation section and a member of the California Lawyers Association's litigation subcommittee of the trusts and estates section. He previously served on the Contra Costa County Bar Association's president's committee on education and membership. Verriere holds a J.D. from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law (2009) and a bachelor's degree in history from the University of California, San Diego (2006).

About Hartog, Baer & Hand

Founded in 1991, Hartog, Baer & Hand , APC, is a 12 lawyer trust and estate law firm featuring bar certified specialists in estate planning, probate and trust law. The Daily Journal recently recognized the firm as one of California's Top 20 Boutiques. The firm emphasizes planning, administration, dispute resolution, litigation and taxation.

