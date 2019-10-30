Progress Appoints Vivian Vitale to Board of Directors

BEDFORD, Mass., Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ:PRGS), the leading provider of application development and digital experience technologies, today announced the appointment of Vivian Vitale, a leading human resources consultant and former HR executive, to its Board of Directors. Ms. Vitale brings a wealth of experience in creating high-impact programs and systems aimed at scaling for growth, acquisition integration and talent management. Ms. Vitale's appointment expands the Progress Board to nine members, eight of whom are independent.



"Vivian Vitale brings to our Board skillsets critical to our go-forward M&A strategy," said John R. Egan, Chairman of the Progress Board of Directors. "Vivian has played an integral role in multiple acquisitions, providing the leadership, programs and processes necessary for companies to efficiently and effectively scale their businesses. Her insights and contribution to the Board will be essential as Progress pursues its inorganic growth strategy, ensuring that we maintain the high-performance culture necessary to drive our ongoing organizational success and ultimately deliver meaningful shareholder value."

Ms. Vitale is currently operating a consulting practice which assists organizations in developing people management practices, providing guidance and support in organizational transitions and coaching leaders for success. In her most recent corporate role, Ms. Vitale served as Executive Vice President of Human Resources at Veracode, an application security leader that was acquired by CA Technologies in 2017. Ms. Vitale's experience also includes executive HR leadership positions at other successful, high technology companies including Unica (acquired by IBM), Care.com and RSA Security (acquired by EMC).

Ms. Vitale also serves on the board of directors of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). A detailed biography for Ms. Vitale is available on the Board of Directors section of Progress' website.

