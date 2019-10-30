EQUA Start, CPUcoin and Craft Beer Coin Take Home Top Honors at BitAngels Pitch Day

LAS VEGAS, NV, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - BitAngels, a global investor network for the blockchain industry, today announced the winners of its blockchain startup pitch competition at CoinAgenda Global, the leading global conference series connecting blockchain and cryptocurrency investors, traders, digital currency funds and innovation executives.





EQUA Start, a decentralized agreements platform, CPUcoin, a decentralized Infrastructure-as-a-Service that lets users earn money with their CPU/GPU power, and Craft Beer Coin, a cryptocurrency for generating revenue to build a self-sustaining brewery ecosystem, received top honors at the BitAngels Pitch Day held on October 26, 2019 at UNLV, beating out nearly 30 other companies.





Each winner received two complimentary tickets to the next CoinAgenda conference and a free press release on press release distribution service, Blockchain Wire. EQUA Start, the grand prize winner, also earned a complimentary booth at a future CoinAgenda conference. Judges for the pitch competition included Justin D. Litchfield, Director Ledger Technology at ABE Global and Irina Litchfield, Founder and CEO at Blockchain Cubed.





"Kicking off this year's CoinAgenda Global at Vegas Blockchain Week with our BitAngels Pitch Day was a great way to introduce a new class of blockchain innovators and executives to our network of investors and funds," said Michael Terpin, co-founder of BitAngels. "With each event and pitch opportunity we strive to connect the best in blockchain to helpful resources and collaborators who are truly moving the industry forward and we are excited to announce top honors for EQUA Start, CPUcoin and Craft Beer Coin."





Michael Terpin co-founded BitAngels along with David Johnston in 2013; and since then, it has grown from being the world's first angel network for digital currency startups to the largest global angel network. Marked by networking and short pitches by startup founders to investors, business leaders, and the local blockchain community, BitAngels allows investors the unique chance to network and discover new cryptocurrency investment opportunities in person.





Companies interested in presenting at a BitAngels event can apply here. Companies undergo a due diligence process by the BitAngels team to ensure quality presentations at every BitAngels event. There is no cost to apply or to present. For a full list of upcoming events, please visit www.bitangels.network.





About BitAngels

