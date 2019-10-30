Market Overview

Tenable to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Globe Newswire  
October 30, 2019 9:00am   Comments
COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable®, the Cyber Exposure company, today announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Amit Yoran, and Chief Financial Officer, Steve Vintz, are scheduled to participate in upcoming investor conferences.

Details for each event are as follows:

Stifel Midwest One-on-One Growth Conference
November 7, 2019
Participant: Steve Vintz
Chicago

Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference
December 11, 2019 at 10-10:25 AM PT
Presenters: Amit Yoran and Steve Vintz
San Francisco

For more information, visit https://investors.tenable.com/.

About Tenable
Tenable® is the Cyber Exposure company. Over 27,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world's first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, more than 25 percent of the Global 2000, and large government agencies. Learn more at www.tenable.com

Investor Contact:
Andrea DiMarco
Tenable
investors@tenable.com 

Media Contact:
Cayla Baker
Tenable
tenablepr@tenable.com 

