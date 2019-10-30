Tenable to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® , the Cyber Exposure company, today announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Amit Yoran, and Chief Financial Officer, Steve Vintz, are scheduled to participate in upcoming investor conferences.



Details for each event are as follows:

Stifel Midwest One-on-One Growth Conference

November 7, 2019

Participant: Steve Vintz

Chicago

Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference

December 11, 2019 at 10-10:25 AM PT

Presenters: Amit Yoran and Steve Vintz

San Francisco

For more information, visit https://investors.tenable.com/ .

About Tenable

Tenable® is the Cyber Exposure company. Over 27,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world's first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, more than 25 percent of the Global 2000, and large government agencies. Learn more at www.tenable.com.

Investor Contact:

Andrea DiMarco

Tenable

investors@tenable.com

Media Contact:

Cayla Baker

Tenable

tenablepr@tenable.com