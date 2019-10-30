Market Overview

VirTra Sets Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call for Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Globe Newswire  
October 30, 2019 8:05am   Comments
TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI), a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

VirTra management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
U.S. dial-in number: 844-369-8770
International number: 862-298-0840

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.   

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company's website.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 26, 2019.

Toll-free replay number: 877-481-4010
International replay number: 919-882-2331
Replay ID: 56432

About VirTra
VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, firearms training simulators and driving simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The company's patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra's mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly-effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover or Charlie Schumacher
VTSI@gatewayir.com
949-574-3860

