Aspen Group, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspen Group, Inc. ("AGI") (NASDAQ:ASPU), an education technology holding company, announced today that Michael Mathews, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Joseph Sevely, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in upcoming investor conferences taking place in New York City.



10th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference

Event date: Tuesday, November 12, 2019

Location: Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel located at 811 Seventh Avenue in New York

The Company will host one-on-one meetings between 8:00 AM - 4:40 PM ET





For more information visit the conference website: meetmax.com/Craig Hallum Alpha Select November 2019

ROTH New Industrials and Technology Day

Event date: Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Location: Lotte New York Palace located at 455 Madison Ave in New York

The Company will host one-on-one meetings between 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM ET

For more information visit the conference website: meetmax.com/ROTH New Industrials and Technology Day

To schedule a one-on-one with Aspen Group at either of the investor events above, please contact your institutional salesperson at the respective firm.

About Aspen Group, Inc.

Aspen Group, Inc. is an education technology holding company that leverages its infrastructure and expertise to allow its two universities, Aspen University and United States University, to deliver on the vision of making college affordable again. For more information, visit www.aspu.com .

IR Contact: