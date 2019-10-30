Market Overview

REMINDER/Media Advisory: Bombardier to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on October 31, 2019

Globe Newswire  
October 30, 2019 8:00am   Comments
MONTREAL, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier (TSX:BBD) will publish its financial results for the third quarter of 2019 on Thursday, October 31, 2019 and hold a live webcast/conference call to review the results starting at 8 a.m. Eastern Time (EDT).

Alain Bellemare, President and Chief Executive Officer; John Di Bert, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Patrick Ghoche, Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations, will hold a conference call intended for investors and financial analysts to review the company's financial results.

  DATE: Thursday, October 31, 2019
  TIME: 8:00 a.m., Eastern Time (ET)


A live webcast of the call and relevant financial charts will be available at www.bombardier.com

Stakeholders wishing to listen to the presentation and question and answer period by telephone may dial one of the following conference call numbers:

In English:   +1 514 394 9320 or
    +1 866 240 8954 (toll-free in North America)
    +800 6578 9868 (overseas calls)
     
In French:   +1 514 394 9316 or
(with translation)    +1 888 791 1368 (toll-free in North America)
    +800 6578 9868 (overseas calls)


The replay of this call will be available on Bombardier's website shortly after the end of the webcast.

For Information    
Jessica McDonald  Patrick Ghoche  
Advisor, Media Relations  Vice President, Corporate Strategy  
and Public Affairs and Investor Relations   
Bombardier Inc.  Bombardier Inc.  
+1 514 861 9481  +1 514 861 5727  

