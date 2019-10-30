GridGain Announces Keynote Speakers and Sponsors for Fifth Annual In-Memory Computing Summit North America

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridGain Systems , provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache® Ignite™, today announced the keynote speakers and sponsors for the In-Memory Computing Summit North America , taking place November 13-14, 2019 at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport. Experts from 24 Hour Fitness, IBM, Oracle, Hazelcast, the Storage Networking Industry Association (SNIA) and GridGain Systems will discuss how digital transformation, Big Data and Fast Data are driving the adoption of mature and new in-memory computing technologies and strategies such as HTAP, compute grids, NVDIMMs and more. The conference sponsors include Platinum sponsors Oracle, Hazelcast, and GridGain in addition to sponsors ScaleOut Software, Azul Systems, IBM and Intel.

Organized by GridGain Systems, the In-Memory Computing Summit (IMCS) is held annually in both Europe and North America. They are the only industry-wide events that focus on the full range of in-memory computing-related technologies and solutions. Attendees will learn about the role of in-memory computing in the digital transformation of enterprises and key technology advancements in in-memory computing solutions. The conference is attended by technical decision makers, business decision makers, architects, CTOs, developers and more who make or influence decisions about in-memory computing, Big Data, Fast Data, IoT and HPC solutions.

Keynote Speakers

Wednesday, November 13

Nikita Ivanov, Co-founder and CTO, GridGain Systems – "The Future of In-Memory Computing in a Rapidly Changing World"

In-memory computing is facing a rapidly evolving technology landscape. Cloud computing has been growing rapidly. Non-volatile RAM products are now widely available. At the same time, digital transformation is unleashing massive quantities of data, often streaming data, which requires real-time ingestion, processing and analysis. These evolving use cases are driving the deployment of hybrid in-memory computing architectures – known as HTAP, HOAP or Translytical – which support real-time transactions and analytics on the same data set. This keynote will lay out the path forward and the benefits for companies as the in-memory computing industry evolves to support these emerging technologies and use cases.

Mythili Venkatakrishnan, Distinguished Engineer, IBM – "Leveraging In-Memory Compute Grids with Core Systems of Record"

Increasing market pressures in key industries such as banking are leading enterprises to leverage in memory compute grids for efficient and flexible integration with core systems of record. In-memory compute grids implemented in this way can significantly accelerate a company's digital transformation journey through leverage of data and transactional gravity aligned with a modular approach. In addition, these open in-memory techniques enable the ability to easily flow more real-time insights across production core systems, distribution and servicing components to digital channels.

Tirthankar Lahiri, Vice President, Data and In-Memory Technologies, Oracle – "Autonomous Data Management: The Next Generation Data Platform"

The classic dilemma faced by a data architect is whether to use multiple single-purpose data management solutions for different use cases, or a single monolithic data management solution for all use cases. This presentation will review the pros and cons of these approaches, and then show how Oracle's machine learning-enhanced Autonomous Database enables a converged data management solution with in-memory computing, one that combines the benefits of both approaches without the drawbacks of either.

Thursday, November 14

Arthur Sainio, Co-Chair, SNIA Persistent Memory and NVDIMM Special Interest Group and Director, Product Marketing, SMART Modular Technologies – "How Persistent Memory Can Benefit Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Applications"

Persistent memory is being used to increase the performance of write-latency-sensitive applications, effectively providing a persistent storage model with DRAM performance. This keynote will discuss how NVDIMMs are an ideal solution for high-performance AI and ML servers.

Craig Gresbrink, Solutions Architect, 24 Hour Fitness – "Fitness + In-Memory Computing = Getting Ahead of the Game"

Over the past six years, 24 Hour Fitness has replaced its legacy systems with best-in-class cloud-based systems. Replacement of each piece of the application landscape has created opportunities to implement use cases with in-memory solutions, providing value to the business and ultimately to customers. This keynote will compare historical approaches to various use cases with in-memory solutions.

Sponsors

By sponsoring the In-Memory Computing Summit North America, organizations enhance their visibility and reputation as leaders in in-memory computing. They can interact with key in-memory computing business and technical decision makers, connect with technology purchasers and influencers, and help shape the future of in-memory computing. Current sponsors include:

Platinum Sponsors – GridGain Systems, Hazelcast, Oracle

Silver Sponsors – Azul Systems, ScaleOut Software

Bronze Sponsor – IBM

Special Sponsor – Intel

Association Sponsors – Apache Software Foundation, Storage Networking Industry Association (SNIA)

Media Sponsors – Digitalisation World, IT for CEO's and CFO's, ODBMS.org

About the In-Memory Computing Summit

The In-Memory Computing Summits are the only industry-wide events of their kind, tailored to in-memory computing-related technologies and solutions. They are the perfect opportunity to reach technical IT decision makers, IT implementers, and developers who make or influence purchasing decisions in the areas of in-memory computing, Big Data, Fast Data, IoT and HPC. Attendees include CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, VPs, IT directors, IT managers, data scientists, senior engineers, senior developers, architects and more. The events are unique forums for networking, education and the exchange of ideas — ideas that power digital transformation, omnichannel customer experience, and the future of Fast Data. For more information about the In-Memory Computing Summit North America, visit https://imcsummit.org/us/ and follow the events on Twitter @IMCSummit.

About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform built on Apache® Ignite™. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial services, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom, transportation and other major sectors, with a client list that includes ING, Raymond James, American Express, Societe Generale, Finastra, IHS Markit, ServiceNow, Marketo, RingCentral, American Airlines, Agilent, and UnitedHealthcare. GridGain delivers unprecedented speed and massive scalability to both legacy and greenfield applications. Deployed on a distributed cluster of commodity servers, GridGain software can reside between the application and data layers (RDBMS, NoSQL and Apache™ Hadoop®), requiring no rip-and-replace of the existing databases, or it can be deployed as an in-memory database. GridGain is the most comprehensive in-memory computing platform for high-volume ACID transactions, real-time analytics, web-scale applications, continuous learning and hybrid transactional/analytical processing (HTAP). For more information, visit gridgain.com.

