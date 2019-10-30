Market Overview

Mersana Therapeutics to Host Conference Call Announcing Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Business Updates

Globe Newswire  
October 30, 2019 8:00am   Comments
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc., (NASDAQ:MRSN) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting cancers in areas of high unmet medical need, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. ET to report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 and provide business updates. 

To access the call, please dial 877-303-9226 (domestic) or 409-981-0870 (international) and provide the Conference ID 4593947. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Mersana website at www.mersana.com.

About Mersana Therapeutics
Mersana Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its differentiated and proprietary ADC platforms to develop highly targeted drugs with increased tolerability and expanded opportunities to deliver meaningful clinical benefit to cancer patients. Mersana's lead product candidate, XMT-1536, is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with tumors expressing NaPi2b, including ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma. In addition, multiple partners are using Mersana's platform to advance their ADC pipelines.

Contact:

Investor & Media Contact
Sarah Carmody, 617-844-8577
scarmody@mersana.com

